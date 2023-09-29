WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Kings Preseason

The San Jose Sharks close out their home preseason schedule Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings.

When: Saturday, September 30

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Watch: Stream online at sjsharks.com/watch

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

The Sharks are 1-2 during the preseason after a win against the Vegas Golden Knights and two losses to the Anaheim Ducks.

For the first time, all of the team’s home preseason games will be available via video stream right here on sjsharks.com and in the Sharks+SAP Center mobile app presented by Western Digital. The home preseason games will be voiced by the Sharks Audio Network broadcast team along with a pregame show that will start approximately 30 minutes before puck drop from Dan Rusanowsky and Ted Ramey.

Individual preseason and regular season game tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster at https://bit.ly/46FBA4P. The Sharks officially start the 2023-24 season on Thursday, October 12.