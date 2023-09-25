WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Ducks Preseason 

The San Jose Sharks continue their preseason schedule Tuesday at SAP Center against the Anaheim Ducks.

When: Tuesday, September 26

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Watch: Stream online at sjsharks.com

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

The Sharks kicked-off the 2023 preseason with a 5-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

For the first time, all of the team’s home preseason games (Sept. 26 vs. Anaheim; Sept. 30 vs. Los Angeles) will be available via video stream right here on sjsharks.com and in the Sharks+SAP Center mobile app presented by Western Digital. The home preseason games will be voiced by the Sharks Audio Network broadcast team along with a pregame show that will start approximately 30 minutes before puck drop from Dan Rusanowsky and Ted Ramey.

Individual preseason and regular season game tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster at https://bit.ly/46FBA4P. The Sharks officially start the 2023-24 season on Thursday, October 12.