Sharks wrap up home preseason slate against Anaheim

GettyImages-2174050664

The Sharks host Anaheim Friday night as they wrap up their 2024 preseason home slate. The Sharks defeated the Ducks on Sept. 26, 3-2 in overtime when the two teams met in Anaheim.

Shaping the Roster for the Regular Season

The Sharks roster is coming together as the preseason winds down. While preseason games might not count in the standings, they are crucial for shaping the roster and providing young talent with a chance to impress. The Sharks continue to evaluate their lineup, with several spots still up for grabs as they gear up for what promises to be an exciting season.

Sharks roster:

Forwards:

2 Will Smith

7 Nico Sturm

10 Klim Kostin

20 Fabian Zetterlund

21 Alex Wennberg

51 Collin Graf

53 Ty Dellandrea

54 Givani Smith

56 Ethan Cardwell

72 William Eklund

73 Tyler Toffoli

75 Danil Gushchin

91 Carl Grundström

Defensemen:

3 Henry Thrun

4 Cody Ceci

5 Matt Benning

38 Mario Ferraro

84 Jan Rutta

96 Jake Walman

Goalies:

29 Mackenzie Blackwood

41 Vitek Vanecek

How to Tune In

Fans in the Bay Area can watch tonight’s action via a live video stream on sjsharks.com and the Sharks + SAP Center mobile app. For fans tuning in from outside the area, the game will be available on the Sharks Audio Network.

News Feed

San Jose Sharks announce plans to kick-off the 2024-25 regular season

San Jose Sharks cut Training Camp roster 

Sharks fall 3-1 to visiting Utah Hockey Club in preseason action

Scrolling Social: Sharks Foundation x Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley

Sharks host Utah for preseason matchup

Celebrini, Gauthier, Hutson among top 12 rookies to watch in NHL this season

Sharks trim Training Camp roster

Sharks Reduce Training Camp Roster

September 2024 Recap: Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Campaign

Sharks Grab 3-2 Overtime Preseason Win in Anaheim

Sharks travel to Anaheim for first road game of the preseason

Sharks season preview: Celebrini, Smith lead talented youth movement

San Jose Sharks to host Sharks Pixar Night at SAP Center at San Jose on Sunday, October 20

Sharks host Ducks in exciting preseason Neighborhood Game

San Jose Sharks reduce Training Camp roster

Sharks, in conjunction with the Sharks Alumni Foundation, to host 2024 Sharks Legends Game presented by SAP, featuring Joe Thornton at Tech CU Arena on Fri., Nov. 22

Celebrini feels right at home in 1st game in San Jose with Sharks

Celebrini player rating announced ahead of EA Sports NHL 25 release