Sharks wrap up home preseason slate against Anaheim

The Sharks host Anaheim Friday night as they wrap up their 2024 preseason home slate. The Sharks defeated the Ducks on Sept. 26, 3-2 in overtime when the two teams met in Anaheim.
Shaping the Roster for the Regular Season
The Sharks roster is coming together as the preseason winds down. While preseason games might not count in the standings, they are crucial for shaping the roster and providing young talent with a chance to impress. The Sharks continue to evaluate their lineup, with several spots still up for grabs as they gear up for what promises to be an exciting season.
Sharks roster:
Forwards:
2 Will Smith
7 Nico Sturm
10 Klim Kostin
20 Fabian Zetterlund
21 Alex Wennberg
51 Collin Graf
53 Ty Dellandrea
54 Givani Smith
56 Ethan Cardwell
72 William Eklund
73 Tyler Toffoli
75 Danil Gushchin
91 Carl Grundström
Defensemen:
3 Henry Thrun
4 Cody Ceci
5 Matt Benning
38 Mario Ferraro
84 Jan Rutta
96 Jake Walman
Goalies:
29 Mackenzie Blackwood
41 Vitek Vanecek
How to Tune In
Fans in the Bay Area can watch tonight’s action via a live video stream on sjsharks.com and the Sharks + SAP Center mobile app. For fans tuning in from outside the area, the game will be available on the Sharks Audio Network.