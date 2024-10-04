Sharks wrap up home preseason slate against Anaheim

The Sharks host Anaheim Friday night as they wrap up their 2024 preseason home slate. The Sharks defeated the Ducks on Sept. 26, 3-2 in overtime when the two teams met in Anaheim.

Shaping the Roster for the Regular Season

The Sharks roster is coming together as the preseason winds down. While preseason games might not count in the standings, they are crucial for shaping the roster and providing young talent with a chance to impress. The Sharks continue to evaluate their lineup, with several spots still up for grabs as they gear up for what promises to be an exciting season.

Sharks roster:

Forwards:

2 Will Smith

7 Nico Sturm

10 Klim Kostin

20 Fabian Zetterlund

21 Alex Wennberg

51 Collin Graf

53 Ty Dellandrea

54 Givani Smith

56 Ethan Cardwell

72 William Eklund

73 Tyler Toffoli

75 Danil Gushchin

91 Carl Grundström

Defensemen:

3 Henry Thrun

4 Cody Ceci

5 Matt Benning

38 Mario Ferraro

84 Jan Rutta

96 Jake Walman

Goalies:

29 Mackenzie Blackwood

41 Vitek Vanecek

How to Tune In

Fans in the Bay Area can watch tonight’s action via a live video stream on sjsharks.com and the Sharks + SAP Center mobile app. For fans tuning in from outside the area, the game will be available on the Sharks Audio Network.