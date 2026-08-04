Celebrini, Smith run 'Rocky' steps in social media video

The video, posted on their joint TikTok account, shows their clip side-by-side with the original scene from the 1976 classic, which stars Sylvester Stallone as the titular character.

Smith and Celebrini previously went viral at the end of 2025 from a Halloween video with the two recreating a scene from the 1994 comedy “Dumb and Dumber.”

Rocky teaches us that the world might not be all sunshine and rainbows, but Celebrini and Smith continue to do their part to get it there.