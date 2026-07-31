Graf signs 3-year, $12.75 million contract with Sharks

23-year-old forward had 21 goals, 25 assists for San Jose last season

sjs_graf_extension_2026

© Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Collin Graf signed a three-year, $12.75 million contract with the San Jose Sharks on Friday. It has an average annual value of $4.25 million.

The 23-year-old forward had NHL career-highs in goals (21), assists (25) and points (46) in 81 games for the Sharks last season.

“Collin was a big part of our team’s improvement this past season, being an effective penalty killer for us and his versatility in the lineup was extremely valuable,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. “His hard-working attitude and work ethic is a big reason why his game took another stride last year, and he continues to be an important person in our young group of players. We’re happy we are able to keep him a Shark for the next several seasons.”

An undrafted free agent who signed with San Jose on April 4, 2024, Graf has 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 121 NHL games.

Related Content

Celebrini signs 5-year contract worth NHL-high $18.8 million annually with Sharks

Sharks add Trouba, Nurse to fortify defense, seek offense from Marchment

Sharks 'going to take another step' this season, Misa says

Wang looking to one day play role of 'Mr. Everything' with Sharks

News Feed

Sharks re-sign forward Collin Graf to a three-year contract

Celebrini signs 5-year contract worth NHL-high $18.8 million annually with Sharks

Sharks sign forward Macklin Celebrini to a five-year contract extension

Sharks 'going to take another step' this season, Misa says

Wang looking to one day play role of 'Mr. Everything' with Sharks

Celebrini, Bedard part of 1st projected Canada roster for 2027 All-Star Game

Sharks add Trouba, Nurse to fortify defense, seek offense from Marchment

NHL Summer Sizzle Workout Edition: Kiefer Sherwood

Sharks hire Jeff Kealty as Assistant General Manager

Sharks announce 2026-27 regular season schedule

Celebrini on cover of EA Sports NHL 27, Sharks center youngest to receive honor

Celebrini named IIHF Male Player of the Year, led Olympics in goals

Sharks sign defensemen Libor Hajek to a one year, two-way contract

Sharks Foundation expands Board of Directors with addition of Elizabeth Arnsdorf Patterson and Eugene “Geno” Ashley

Stenberg, Sharks' 1st-round picks impress at development camp

Stenberg signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Sharks

Sharks sign forward Ivar Stenberg to an entry-level contract

Sharks turn focus to new deals for Celebrini, Smith after busy start to free agency