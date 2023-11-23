Bjorkstrand has 4 points, Kraken score 7 in win against Sharks

Jared McCann and Yanni Gourde each had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (8-8-5), who extended their point streak to five games (3-0-2). Joey Daccord made 13 saves.

"We were ready to go at the drop of the puck,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “We came out, we scored early, but just the way we played from the drop of the puck, I thought, really, it put the momentum where we needed it to be."

Mike Hoffman scored for the Sharks (3-15-1), who have lost five of their past six. Mackenzie Blackwood made 10 saves on 13 shots faced in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen, who allowed four goals on 17 shots in the first period.

“That was embarrassing,” San Jose coach David Quinn said. “We weren’t ready to play. Two breakaways in the first minute and a half, just absolutely embarrassing. We lost every single battle, got beat off the walls, and every time there was a 50-50 puck battle, we were fishing for pucks and got on the wrong side of it.”