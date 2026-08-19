San Jose Sharks re-sign affiliation agreement with Wichita Thunder

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that the team has re-signed their affiliation agreement with the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder for the 2026-27 season.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with the Wichita Thunder,” said Sharks Assistant General Manager and San Jose Barracuda General Manager Joe Will. “Wichita is a first-class organization with an amazing staff, facilities and city.”

The Thunder will be entering their thirteenth season as a member of the ECHL and 35th season as a franchise, having previously played in the now-defunct Central Hockey League since 1992. Wichita were Central Hockey League champions in 1994 and 1995 and made the Finals in back-to-back years in 2012 and 2013 before joining the ECHL in 2014. They finished 28th in the league in the 2025-26 regular season after earning a 25-35-8-4 record.

Joel T. Lomurno serves as the franchise’s general manager and was selected as the ECHL Executive of the Year for 2021-22. Travis Clayton will begin his first year as the team’s head coach. He recently completed his second season as an Assistant Coach with Wichita. Travis played with the Thunder for 13 seasons and ranks second in goals (326), in assists (508), and in points (834) in franchise history. The Thunder play in the INTRUST Bank Arena in downtown Wichita.

“We are really happy to continue our partnership with the San Jose organization”, said Thunder General Manager Joel T. Lomurno. “The Sharks are on a path to having a tremendous season and we look forward to helping develop their players. The communication between Joe Will and our new head coach Travis Clayton has been phenomenal this offseason. Big things ahead for all of us!”

“We are excited to partner with the San Jose Sharks again this upcoming season” said Thunder Head Coach Travis Clayton. “Over the last few years, we have been lucky to work closely with their players and help develop them to the next level. Our shared commitment to excellence and player development makes this partnership special. We want to thank the Sharks leadership, staff, and players for another year of opportunity, and we are ready to bring our absolute best to the ice in 2026.”

Forward Donavan Houle and netminder Matt Davis each appeared in their first season with Wichita, splitting their season between the Thunder and the Barracuda. Houle finished tied for seventh in goals (9) among Thunder skaters while Davis led Wichita netminders in save percentage (.928), goals against average (2.56), tied for first in shutouts (1) and second in wins (8). Sharks Goaltending Coach Thomas Speer (Idaho Steelheads and Las Vegas Wranglers) played in the ECHL during his 2011-12 campaign.

Sharks Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky (South Carolina, 2016-18) served as head coach in the ECHL, while Speer spent three seasons as a goaltending coach with the Allen Americans (2014-17) while they were affiliated with the Sharks.

The Thunder were previously affiliated with the Edmonton Oilers (2017-2022) and Ottawa Senators (2016-17).