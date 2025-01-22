Predators score 6 straight, surge past Sharks for 4th win in row

Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and three assists, and Filip Forsberg extended his goal streak to six games and had two assists for the Predators (17-22-7), who have won four straight. Tommy Novak also had a goal and two assists.

Justus Annunen made 15 saves after taking over for Juuse Saros to start the second period. Saros allowed four goals on eight shots.

“We kind of had that feeling that we were able to maybe come back,” Marchessault said. “When we start rolling in the O-zone and we start playing together and supporting each other on the breakouts and all that kind of stuff, I think we’re a pretty good team and we showed that in the past two periods. So it’s on us to keep building and learning also that the game is three periods.”

Mikael Granlund scored twice and Macklin Celebrini had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (14-30-6), who have lost four in a row. Alexandar Georgiev made 34 saves.

The teams play again Thursday in San Jose.

“We’re all extremely frustrated,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We have to learn and get better. … We’ll prepare our bodies to play a hockey game Thursday against the same team.”