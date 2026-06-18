NHL, NHLPA, SAP, and Sharks Foundation Announce Winners of San Jose Hockey Innovation Competition

For many young people, sports provide far more than physical activity. Sports has the ability to create a sense of belonging, support mental wellness, and open doors to new opportunities. Yet for many communities, barriers to access continue to limit those benefits.

“The Innovation Competition was created to bring fresh perspectives into the NHL from people doing meaningful work across the sports ecosystem,” said Rob Knesaurek, Senior Vice President, National Hockey League. “We know our view is shaped by our own experiences, and competitions like this help us discover new ideas and opportunities from the next generation of NHL fans – while providing the support needed to help those ideas grow.”

To help address those challenges, the NHL, NHLPA, and SAP with support from the Sharks Foundation, invited college and university students from across the Bay Area to develop innovative solutions focused on the future of access and wellness through sport. Across the first four editions of the competition which have taken place in Ottawa, Toronto, and Florida, the contest has drawn 154 submissions from 49 educational institutions involving more than 750 students.

From the Bay Area applicant pool, the top 10 teams advanced to virtual interviews in May before a committee narrowed the field down to six finalists. Each finalist team was paired with mentors from the NHL and SAP to refine their concepts ahead of Final Pitch Day which took place on June 1 at SAP Center, home of the San Jose Sharks.