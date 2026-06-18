NHL, NHLPA, SAP, and Sharks Foundation Announce Winners of San Jose Hockey Innovation Competition

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For many young people, sports provide far more than physical activity. Sports has the ability to create a sense of belonging, support mental wellness, and open doors to new opportunities. Yet for many communities, barriers to access continue to limit those benefits.

“The Innovation Competition was created to bring fresh perspectives into the NHL from people doing meaningful work across the sports ecosystem,” said Rob Knesaurek, Senior Vice President, National Hockey League. “We know our view is shaped by our own experiences, and competitions like this help us discover new ideas and opportunities from the next generation of NHL fans – while providing the support needed to help those ideas grow.”

To help address those challenges, the NHL, NHLPA, and SAP with support from the Sharks Foundation, invited college and university students from across the Bay Area to develop innovative solutions focused on the future of access and wellness through sport. Across the first four editions of the competition which have taken place in Ottawa, Toronto, and Florida, the contest has drawn 154 submissions from 49 educational institutions involving more than 750 students.

From the Bay Area applicant pool, the top 10 teams advanced to virtual interviews in May before a committee narrowed the field down to six finalists. Each finalist team was paired with mentors from the NHL and SAP to refine their concepts ahead of Final Pitch Day which took place on June 1 at SAP Center, home of the San Jose Sharks.

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The finalist teams presented a diverse range of ideas, including a tactile device for visually impaired fans, hockey starter kits for local youth, an AI powered platform connecting families with community programs, a gamified portal for students to learn the fundamentals of hockey, an accessibility tool for fans with disabilities, and a reimagined approach to theme and heritage nights. “It’s always important to listen to new ideas and have students think outside the box. They think in ways that can help advance the future, help advance the innovation in places like the Sharks and the NHL,” said Oliver Vivell, Head of Corporate Business Development, SAP. That innovative spirit was on full display throughout the competition, with each team presenting unique solutions that sparked excitement among judges and attendees alike.

The innovative spirit was on full display throughout the competition, with each team presenting unique solutions that sparked excitement among judges and attendees alike.

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“The Innovator Award,” recognizing the competition’s most creative and transformative idea, was given to Puck Pulse, a team of four students from Santa Clara University. Anna Mulderink, Liam Hadden, Alex de Ana Skiner, and Fletcher Craig leveraged NHL EDGE puck-tracking to develop a more immersive experience for visually impaired fans both inside the arena and at home. Following the announcement, Craig reflected on the journey, saying, “I’m really excited, this has been the greatest experience, and I also just want to thank our advisors, we couldn’t have done it without them.”

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Judges also presented “The Changemaker Award,” recognizing the solution with the greatest potential for real-world implementation. The award was given to UC Berkeley’s Cory La Roe for his pitch on Hockey Without Barriers, for his presentation focusing on making live hockey experiences more inclusive and engaging for fans with disabilities. La Roe delivered one of the day’s most compelling presentations, bringing his vision to life through clear demonstrations and practical applications. As a disabled Air Force veteran, his personal connection to the project was evident throughout the pitch.

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La Roe shared, “I’m beyond ecstatic right now. I think for myself personally this was less about the win and more about the foundation of my idea. It’s amazing to know that not only myself, but the other winning team was able to come up with solutions that help address underserved communities.”

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Among those in attendance were former Sharks players Joe Thornton and Devin Setoguchi, who spent time with students and guests during the event. When asked about the significance of hosting an innovation competition in the Bay Area, Thornton pointed to the region’s longstanding culture of creativity. “Innovation is a big part of Silicon Valley and everything spreads from here. There’s a lot of bright minds here, and this is where you want to be.”

The competition embodied the spirit of innovation, challenging students to reimagine how hockey can create stronger, healthier, and more inclusive communities. “This competition demonstrated what becomes possible when we create space for young people to bring forward bold ideas rooted in real-world needs,” said Kevin Brown, Executive Director of the Sharks Foundation and Head of Community Impact for Sharks Sports & Entertainment. “Each finalist challenged us to think differently about how hockey can foster greater access, belonging, and wellness. We are proud to have helped bring this opportunity to the Bay Area and excited by the potential of these ideas to create meaningful change through the game.”

The competition also reflected the broader commitment of SAP and the Sharks Foundation to create opportunities for young people who reside in San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, or Gilroy – communities that Sharks Sports & Entertainment directly supports through its ice facilities and other resources. Part of a three-year, $1 million commitment to address education equity, seven students will receive need-based “Finnovation” scholarships in the amount of $30,000 each to support their higher education journeys, made possible through a partnership with nonprofit 10,000 Degrees. Prior to announcing the inaugural San Jose Innovation Competition winners, the Sharks Foundation and SAP presented a $230,000 Community Assist grant to 10,000 Degrees.

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