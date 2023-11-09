Game Preview: Sharks vs. Oilers 

The Sharks are hosting the Oilers for their Celebration of Diwali Night at SAP Center.
When: Thursday, November 9
Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
Watch: ESPN+, Hulu
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital
The game will also be broadcast on Radio Zindagi 1550 AM (KZDG) with Hindi commentary from Charanbir Mahal from INDTVUSA and Manohar Bijor from Radio Zindagi during pre-game, intermissions and postgame.
Game Notes:
- The Sharks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night at SAP Center, 2-1.
- William Eklund tallied his second goal of the year with the game-winner.
- As part of the Sharks Celebration of Diwali there will be performances, henna and specialty food and beverage throughout SAP Center Thursday night.