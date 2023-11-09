News Feed

AHL notebook 10 players to watch in Western Conference

Sharks Nov. 9 Game to be Broadcast on Radio Zindagi 1550 AM as Part of the Sharks Celebration of Diwali

Sharks Acquire Defenseman Calen Addison From the Wild in Exchange for Forward Adam Raška and a 2026 Fifth Round Pick

Sharks defeat Flyers for 1st win of season, end 11-game skid

2023 Foster Hewitt Memorial Trophy Recipient Dan Rusanowsky to be Recognized in Pregame Ceremony on Nov. 24

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Flyers

Penguins score 10 in Karlsson return to San Jose

Rusanowsky found niche in radio, led to Hall of Fame

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Penguins 

Sharks Recall Goaltender Magnus Chrona from San Jose Barracuda

Sharks to Host A Celebration of Diwali on Thursday, November 9

Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss

September and October 2023 Recap: Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Campaign and Healthy Living Campaign

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks

Next Wave Report: November 1

Women in Hockey: Sharks Vice President Rosemary Tebaldi

Wilson breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals rally past Sharks

Game Preview: Sharks at Capitals

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Oilers 

The Sharks are hosting the Oilers for their Celebration of Diwali Night at SAP Center. 

When: Thursday, November 9

Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

The game will also be broadcast on Radio Zindagi 1550 AM (KZDG) with Hindi commentary from Charanbir Mahal from INDTVUSA and Manohar Bijor from Radio Zindagi during pre-game, intermissions and postgame. 

Game Notes:

  • The Sharks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night at SAP Center, 2-1. 
  • William Eklund tallied his second goal of the year with the game-winner. 
  • As part of the Sharks Celebration of Diwali there will be performances, henna and specialty food and beverage throughout SAP Center Thursday night.