Duchene gets 3 points, Stars ease past Sharks

Jamie Benn, Wyatt Johnston and Thomas Harley each had a goal and an assist for the Stars (35-18-2), who had lost two in a row (0-1-1). Mikael Granlund, who will represent Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, had two assists in his first game against San Jose after he was traded from the Sharks to the Stars on Feb. 1. Casey DeSmith made 24 saves.

"Tough start. I liked our composure, though. We stuck with it and there was no panic and it didn't take us long. By the end of the first, we're right back in it," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. "We've got a good, mature group that way. Not everything goes the way you want it to go all the time, but we handled that adversity really well."

William Eklund, Fabian Zetterlund and Walker Duehr scored for the Sharks (15-35-7), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1) and are 1-9-1 in their past 11. Vitek Vanecek made 26 saves.

"[We] stopped competing and puck play was a big issue," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "[It is] really frustrating, especially getting a lead like that."