With another win under his belt, Meriläinen returns to Ottawa

Leevi Meriläinen made the most of his short stint in the AHL.

The 23-year-old goaltender was recalled by the Ottawa Senators on Sunday morning.

On Saturday night, Meriläinen earned his second consecutive win in goal for the Belleville Senators. He stopped 38 of 42 shots on goal in a 7-4 B-Sens victory over the Syracuse Crunch.

“He was kicking all night. We know what he can do. It’s no surprise to us and we’re lucky to have him back there,” forward Wyatt Bongiovanni told the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network (BSEN) after the game.

While Meriläinen returns to Ottawa, veteran goaltender Hunter Shepard has been loaned to Belleville.

Ottawa is enjoying a short break in the schedule. The next game is Thursday against the Bruins in Boston.

Belleville will play its next game on Friday in Utica.