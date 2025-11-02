With another win under his belt, Meriläinen returns to Ottawa

The goaltender made 38 saves in Syracuse on Saturday

Merilainen
By Sens Communications
Ottawa Senators

Leevi Meriläinen made the most of his short stint in the AHL.

The 23-year-old goaltender was recalled by the Ottawa Senators on Sunday morning.

On Saturday night, Meriläinen earned his second consecutive win in goal for the Belleville Senators. He stopped 38 of 42 shots on goal in a 7-4 B-Sens victory over the Syracuse Crunch.

“He was kicking all night. We know what he can do. It’s no surprise to us and we’re lucky to have him back there,” forward Wyatt Bongiovanni told the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network (BSEN) after the game.

While Meriläinen returns to Ottawa, veteran goaltender Hunter Shepard has been loaned to Belleville.

Ottawa is enjoying a short break in the schedule. The next game is Thursday against the Bruins in Boston.

Belleville will play its next game on Friday in Utica.

News Feed

Ottawa Senators vs Montreal Canadiens Game Recap

Senators travel to Montreal for first battle with Canadiens of the year

Eller settling in seamlessly with Senators

Sanderson's late game-tying goal propels Senators past Flames in shootout for comeback win

Senators welcome slumping Flames

Sens host annual Halloween game

Sens Student Army hosts Breaking The Ice as Senators defeat Flyers

Blake Vanek Continues to Craft his Style of Play in WHL

Senators Fall to Blackhawks

Sens look to continue winning ways in Chicago

Batherson gets 3 points, Senators cruise past Bruins for 3rd straight win

Sens ready for Bruins after statement win in Washington

Senators and Canadian Blood Services renew First Blood program for a second season

Customizable three-game packs on sale now

Shepard recalled from Belleville

Batherson, Cozens each gets 3 points, Senators cruise past Capitals

Sens travel to Washington for first meeting of the year

Ullmark makes 21 saves, Senators edge Flyers