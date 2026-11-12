Senators Ticket Transfer Information

Dear Sens Fan,

The current Microsoft outage is affecting the sending and receiving of ticket transfer emails pertaining to Ottawa Senators tickets.   Transfer functionality remains available but email notifications may not be received in real time.  We note that you recently had a pending transfer on your account. You can accept the transfer by logging into your My Sens Account through the Sens app or at am.ticketmaster.com/sse using the email address associated with the transfer.  We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to seeing you at the game!

News Feed

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Hutson scores in OT, Capitals rally past Senators

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Tomasino knows the work doesn't stop with early offensive success

One goal away: An oral history of the Senators’ 2017 playoff run

Senators ‘find a way’ after poor start in win over Mammoth

Cousins breaks tie late in third period to lift Senators past Mammoth

Ersson earns another start as Sens host Mammoth

A decade later, Bobby Ryan still cherishes the Senators’ unforgettable 2017 playoff run

Ersson building confidence with strong road trip

Amadio scores winner late in third, Senators edge Sabres

Sens look to finish road trip ‘on a high note’ in Buffalo

Senators finding valuable forward reinforcements in Belleville