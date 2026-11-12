Senators Ticket Transfer Information

Dear Sens Fan,

The current Microsoft outage is affecting the sending and receiving of ticket transfer emails pertaining to Ottawa Senators tickets. Transfer functionality remains available but email notifications may not be received in real time. We note that you recently had a pending transfer on your account. You can accept the transfer by logging into your My Sens Account through the Sens app or at am.ticketmaster.com/sse using the email address associated with the transfer. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to seeing you at the game!