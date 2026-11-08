Senators ‘find a way’ after poor start in win over Mammoth

Travis Green thought that the Senators’ 4-2 win over the Utah Mammoth on Saturday night was in ways their best of the season — but not exactly because of how well the team played.

“We didn't play very well. I thought we were real — we were sh\\\\ in the first. Thought ‘Erss’ really kept us in the game, and I thought we found our game, second period, we played well,” said Green after the game.

“When I say well, I mean better than the first, and I think what I mean by that, like, our best win of the year, is we found a way to win a game that we didn't play our best, and that's always a good sign when you do that.”

At times during the first period, the Sens were hemmed in their own end and gave up high danger chances to the Mammoth. They were outshot 12-5 at 5-on-5 and 14-7 overall but came out of the period tied at one goal apiece thanks to a Fabian Zetterlund power play marker.

“We weren't very good early. That happens a lot when you come off a long road trip. And you know, we raised our game,” said Green.

“I don't think we ever got to the level that we can play at. But sometimes you're not going to get all the way up to where you can be, and you’ve got to find a way to win. I thought we did that tonight.”

The players in the Senators dressing room who spoke after the game agreed with Green’s characterization of their game.

“I thought we started slow in the first, which is usually pretty common after a long road trip and the first game back home. But I thought the second we kind of took over, and the third we played good, and we found a way to get it done,” said Thomas Chabot, who set up Nick Cousins for the game winner late in the third period.

“Yeah, probably not our best, but you know, certainly found a way. I thought we got better as the game went on, and then yeah, it was even both sides. I thought they were — they're a really good team,” said Cousins.

“They were kind of over top of us, and all night they defended really hard, and thought their goalie played pretty well. So yeah, credit to them. They're a good team, but yeah, I mean, good teams find a way, and we certainly found a way. And a big two points.”

Green had confidence that Cousins could find a way to contribute, playing him a season-high 14:42 in the win. He played all over the lineup as Green shuffled lines all throughout the game.

“I mean, it's not like he played a truckload, but he played a lot in Buffalo. Obviously, with our injuries, he's playing with Timmy, so he's going to play a lot,” said Green.

“But he's also a gamer, because he's played up the lineup before in his career. He's a smart player. He's a competitive player. And when you're not playing well, or your team's not, you need competitive guys to kind of find your way or find their way. And it's kind of fitting that he got a big goal for us.”