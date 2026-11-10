Sens aim to keep momentum rolling against Washington

Ottawa has found ways to win, but Tim Stützle says the team is looking to take another step heading into Tuesday’s game

Game Day Preview Wide 19E

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By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Sam Ersson will get the net once again on Tuesday night for the Ottawa Senators as he looks to win his fourth consecutive decision. Ersson is coming off a win on Saturday in which he stopped 30 of 32 shots, and the Sens will look to make his job a little easier against the Washington Capitals.

“I think respond, we didn’t really like our game last game, obviously it’s big to get the win but I think there’s lots to improve,” said Tim Stützle after morning skate about the team’s mindset heading into the clash.

The Sens have relied on some depth scoring over the past handful of games as they have played to a 3-1-1 record. Michael Amadio has goals in three straight games, while Nick Cousins found the back of the net against Utah late in the third to win the game.

“I think wins like last game don’t happen too often, where we don’t play really well, but other guys find a way to step up, and I think that’s massive as a team. Every guy has the same importance as a team, and I think we’re learning that,” said Stützle.

“I think it’s been awesome to watch, it doesn’t matter who’s playing good or bad, we’re helping each other out. And it’s been a lot of fun just grinding with the guys every day and going to work. Obviously 3-1-1 is a pretty good record but I think we have a better game.”

Travis Green confirmed after the optional morning skate that Ridly Greig would draw back into the lineup after a two-game absence.

The Sens face Washington on Tuesday. Jackson Starr tees up the game in Sens Today.

Loose Pucks

The Senators won their last two games by taking the lead in the final five minutes of regulation. It was just the seventh time in franchise history this happened over two consecutive games. The last time was in February 2007, when Jason Spezza and Wade Redden helped accomplish the feat.

The Senators are seeking their 12th win of the season on Tuesday evening at Canadian Tire Centre. If Ottawa can record a victory, it would mark just the fourth time in franchise history — and first since 2007-08 — that they managed to win 12 games before hitting the 20-game plateau.

Philip Tomasino has recorded a point in each of his first four games as a member of the Ottawa Senators. Tomasino is one of eight players in franchise history to pick up a point in each of his first four games with the club.

The Faceoff

Since coming on in relief midway through Ottawa’s 6-5 overtime loss against Los Angeles on Oct. 21, Samuel Ersson has posted a 3-0-1 record and stopped 96 of 102 shots faced. He’s produced a .941 save percentage and 1.71 GAA over that span.

The Senators are currently riding a six-game point streak on home ice against the Washington Capitals, posting a 4-0-2 record in that span dating back to Oct. 20, 2022.

Watch and Listen

Watch: TSN 5, RDS 2

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

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