Sens aim to keep momentum rolling against Washington

Sam Ersson will get the net once again on Tuesday night for the Ottawa Senators as he looks to win his fourth consecutive decision. Ersson is coming off a win on Saturday in which he stopped 30 of 32 shots, and the Sens will look to make his job a little easier against the Washington Capitals.

“I think respond, we didn’t really like our game last game, obviously it’s big to get the win but I think there’s lots to improve,” said Tim Stützle after morning skate about the team’s mindset heading into the clash.

The Sens have relied on some depth scoring over the past handful of games as they have played to a 3-1-1 record. Michael Amadio has goals in three straight games, while Nick Cousins found the back of the net against Utah late in the third to win the game.

“I think wins like last game don’t happen too often, where we don’t play really well, but other guys find a way to step up, and I think that’s massive as a team. Every guy has the same importance as a team, and I think we’re learning that,” said Stützle.

“I think it’s been awesome to watch, it doesn’t matter who’s playing good or bad, we’re helping each other out. And it’s been a lot of fun just grinding with the guys every day and going to work. Obviously 3-1-1 is a pretty good record but I think we have a better game.”

Travis Green confirmed after the optional morning skate that Ridly Greig would draw back into the lineup after a two-game absence.