A decade later, Bobby Ryan still cherishes the Senators’ unforgettable 2017 playoff run

If Bobby Ryan’s 2016–17 season with the Ottawa Senators ended in early April, it would be classed as one of the most disappointing — if not the most disappointing — campaign of his 14-season NHL career.

Ryan had managed just 12 goals and 24 points through his first 56 games. In February, he broke his finger and missed a dozen games. When he returned, the four-time 30-goal scorer couldn’t find the scoresheet, managing just a single point — a goal in the season finale — through his final 12 games.

“I don’t think I had a more isolating season,” said the 39-year-old Ryan in early October from his home in Nashville, reminiscing on his struggles on and off the ice some 10 years ago.

“Hand injuries are the worst because you can still skate. So when you’re injured — and I think a lot of people forget this — but when you’re injured, you’re not around the team, right? You’re very isolated. It’s like, see and be seen, be seen but not heard. Say hello, but your schedule’s different, right?”

Making things worse was the fact that Ryan had possibly the worst luck with hand injuries in the league. When he broke that finger in February, it was the fifth broken bone in his hand in the past four calendar years. He was all-too familiar with the isolating rehab process.

“Your schedule’s different, right? I have to skate and I have to be well off the ice well before the time that they’re coming in. You have to get treatment before, so that the guys that are actually playing can come in [later],” said Ryan.

“You’re just kind of there. And you have the connection of saying hi, and you’re in the room, but then you miss out on all the meetings. And the camaraderie of getting dressed and knowing, ‘alright, this drill sucks today, we’ve got to get through it,’ and all those different things.

“It was a tough year. I was injured too much. For myself, I was in active addiction at the time, so that obviously isolated me even more. I wasn’t travelling with the team [when I was injured], so you really miss out. There was a couple longer road trips that I missed where it’s like, these guys are in the grind of trying to inch their way into the playoffs, and you’re not part of it.”

Of course, as anyone alive for the Senators run to double-overtime of Game 7 of that year’s Eastern Conference Finals can attest to — that’s not where the story of Ryan’s season ends. Not even close. But then again, if you’re familiar with the story of Bobby Ryan, it’s hardly a surprise that some adversity was no match for him.

“It ended up being a blessing in disguise for me. Clarke [MacArthur] was trying to find his way back [from a severe head injury], and nobody was really sure how that was going to look. I kind of just thought he was collecting a paycheck and coming to do the work, but he was working so hard,” said Ryan.

“So I'm like, ‘there's something going on,’ you know. Like, I think he's coming back, but nobody was quite sure. But I got to skate with him. I think [Chris Neil] hurt his hand, I got to skate with him. Shean Donovan [who was then the team’s player development coach] was so clutch for me that year. He brings an energy to the room that is unmistakable every day.

“And all the days where I was like, ‘I have to do this drill again, but I can’t really touch a puck, and I just have to skate?’ Those were the guys. And my teammates were great. They never treated me any differently when [I] was injured, right? But when you’re injured for four-to-six weeks, a couple times, it just sucks.”

Leading up to his time away from the team, Ryan said his hand could only be frozen “so many times” to help him grimace through the pain and play through the injury before he would have to stop and let it heal fully. At the heart of those efforts was Dr. Donald Chow, the team’s longtime physician who also doubled as the team’s practice goaltender during those skates away.

Daniel Alfredsson had returned to the team after retiring as a player, in the role of senior advisor of hockey operations. He was another participant in the practices with Ryan and the other injured Senators.

“We eventually got to the point where I could do everything, but the guys were in the playoff push, and I wasn’t 100 per cent. But I skated with those guys and did skill work. And competing with ‘Neiler’ every day, you’re going to get killed. If you take a second off, that guy’s going to kill you,” said Ryan.

“So I felt like I was in game mode at these practices. There were five guys on the ice, and we played two-on-two, and three-on-three when we could get the other guys mixed in, and it gave me the freedom to just explore the game again outside of the systems. I felt like I got so much better coming into playoffs, knowing that I was going to try to get back for it.”

Ryan was one of a few players who spent large chunks of the season away from the team.

Netminder Craig Anderson’s wife Nicholle was diagnosed with throat cancer that October. Anderson began the season with the team, but stepped away in December to take care of her.

MacArthur — who already had a long history of severe head injuries — suffered a concussion during training camp and was only cleared to play in time for the final four games of the regular season.

Still, the Senators made the playoffs and even earned home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs thanks to their second-place finish in the Atlantic Division. While it would be misleading to say that the entire team was fully healthy, they were all available to play that postseason.

“By the end, yeah, I knew — we all knew — [Erik Karlsson] was going through stuff with the ankle. I don’t think anybody really knew the severity of it, but [Derick Brassard]’s shoulder was a disaster. I remember that. And we’d go into certain plays, and he’d be like, ‘I can’t do this, or this’, and you’d be like, ‘Okay, we’ll work around it. We’ll figure it out’. I think [Mark Stone] was a little banged up too,” said Ryan.

“By the end, when you go through that, number one, you’ve gone through 82 [games], right? So you’re going to have guys banged up from that. But then you go into the playoff series, and I think one playoff series is equally as tough as half the season, honestly. Just the way the game changes, the way the speed and the body [contact] changes, the hitting and the physicality.

“I can’t remember when they released the injury report, but every single guy had something, for the most part — aside from me, [laughs]. I was like, I’m healthy, finally, but I remember my hands. I couldn’t get my hands to open up. I’m coming up on 40 now, and the arthritis that I have in my fingers is a direct result of those years. But every single guy in that playoffs run was injured at some point. But that’s every team, right? You just get used to it.”