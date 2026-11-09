One goal away: An oral history of the Senators’ 2017 playoff run

Guy Boucher was a bit of an anomaly amongst NHL coaches during the early 2010s, when he was named head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

For one, he never played a professional game in North America following the conclusion of his CIS career with McGill, let alone an NHL game.

But that didn’t make Boucher unique. Other successful coaches in the league at the time — like John Tortorella, Mike Babcock, Barry Trotz, Jacques Martin, Paul Maurice, and Peter DeBoer — also had no NHL experience.

What made Boucher unique was the 1-3-1 defensive system that he employed that led to an infamous moment in 2011 when he was coaching for the Lightning.

The opposing Philadelphia Flyers refused to play ball with his neutral-zone trap, instead opting to wait behind their net with the puck for more than a minute of game action while the Lightning stayed in formation in the neutral zone.

Boucher brought the system with him to Ottawa when he was hired as head coach ahead of the 2016–17 season.

“It combined defence and boring hockey — which players don't like to play — but obviously, they like being in the playoffs,” said Gord Wilson, who has covered the Sens since Day One as a radio colour commentator.

“It can be a tough watch. But Ottawa is interested in wins, not entertainment,” wrote Bruins beat reporter Fluto Shinzawa at the time, while he was with the Boston Globe previewing the first-round playoff series with the Senators.

On the left side of the Senators blue line, there was a certain mold of player that the Senators liked — big, physical, and smart — with an extra emphasis on physical. Dion Phaneuf, Marc Methot, and Mark Borowiecki were a perfect trio for Boucher to play a “left D lock.”

While those three may have been excited for the new system, the forwards — especially those in contract years — were not as enthused.

MARC METHOT (2012–2017): Early on, like before we even really kind of got to know him that well — a lot of question marks, right? We weren't sure what to expect. You know, he had a reputation, super defensive, which was music [to the ears] of guys like myself. Because I think having a little more structure in a game was what the organization was looking for. But right off the bat, I think just the way we were built as a team, it just complemented us so well, and we had a really strong, kind of physical left side on D, and that helped us implement that left-D lock that everyone talked about at the time.

BOBBY RYAN (2013–2020): Everybody had heard about Guy's system, and I think there was a quiet anticipation to what it was going to actually entail. I think there were a few guys going into that season that were on the brink of a big contract and thought that Guy's defensive system was going to be hard to play in, and to put up points in that system so that they could get paid, right? Which I completely understand. I've been there. I get it. I had the luxury of already being under contract, for [the] long-term, a high-paying one. But these guys want to get paid. Everybody wants to win, and everybody wants to get paid.

METHOT: It was really awkward, I mean, implementing that, and the emphasis on the left defenseman to not back up. For people that don't quite understand, we're very used to accepting a rush and allowing it to come towards us. But Guy's, sort of, philosophy was, you're basically skating into that player in the neutral zone and having a high F3 and some support valves behind you that would scoop up the puck. So that was one part of it, [a] rather big part of it. That, I think, took a while.

CRAIG ANDERSON (2010-2020): I feel like we kind of knew a little bit about it because, when he was in Tampa [the system] was kind of talked about. But I think the big thing with Guy when he came in was he wanted to get to know everybody, what made each individual tick. I know we had extensive meetings for him to get to know everybody.

RYAN: For me going in, I talked to Guy a few times. And I had played against Guy in Tampa — a lot of guys hadn't — and I remember how hard that was to play against. And I was like, if we can be that team and do that same thing, like, [Steven Stamkos] scored so many goals there that year. But yeah, going in, I think there was a quiet anticipation, maybe some optimism, and then maybe some skepticism too. So a little bit of everything across the board.

METHOT: I can still remember Guy and a couple other coaches, maybe, raising their voices a little bit and telling us to stay up the ice, and it made us very uncomfortable. I think as an NHL player, when you're playing that same way for 20-some odd years, then all of a sudden somebody comes in and kind of throws a curveball at you, it was a tough adjustment. And I think it was hard for our forwards too, I mean, they had to sacrifice, maybe, some point totals to play this system, right? And I think that's always a challenge when you're dealing with professionals.

The Senators scored the fewest goals amongst playoff teams in the Atlantic Division, with 212. They also allowed more goals (214) than they scored. But they made the playoffs through the front door, winning 44 games and finishing with 98 points, enough to secure home-ice advantage through the first round of the playoffs.

ANDERSON: He had a great message for us. It was ‘Win now, why not?’ I think kind of the whole thought process around the league or whatnot was that we were going to be rebuilding, and doing this, and that. His message was ‘Win now, why not?’

RYAN: It took a minute for the buy-in. I think Guy came in and he's very coordinated, I guess, would be the word. And methodical. And that worked for me. But it didn't necessarily work for everybody right off the bat, and it took some buy-in.

METHOT: It was a very uncommon system to play in the NHL, but it worked so well. And I think after about a month of growing pains, we could start seeing it come to fruition. And I think that's when guys started to really buy in. And I mean, the winning was kind of speaking for itself.

RYAN: Guy won guys over very slowly, and little by little, I think you saw the shift sometime in the year where we completely figured out how to play in that system. Going into that, we were like, well, it can't get worse. We missed the playoffs. Let's rebuild, and take what we've learned, and go from there.

GORD WILSON (1992–): It was a steady growth, I think, and a steady belief. And you know, anything can happen when you do believe, and you've got the horses to carry and execute a system that's being preached. That old expression, ‘You earn your paychecks in regular season and your reputation in playoffs,’ it kicked in. And some players earned a pretty good reputation for what they did in postseason play.

By the playoffs, everyone was on the same page in Ottawa. Bobby Ryan, who had the lowest offensive output of his career that year to that point in his career, wasn’t getting on the scoresheet near the end of the regular season, but he had earned Boucher’s trust for playing the game the right way.

Overall, Ryan was able to rewrite the narrative around what had been a disappointing regular season. He finished ninth in the league in playoff scoring, with 15 points. Only Karlsson had more for the Senators, with 18. He scored two overtime winners, and had three game-winners overall.

RYAN: Guy had trusted us a lot more than we gave him credit for offensively. Guy is not a defensive coach. He's just very stingy about the neutral zone, and that neutral zone won us so many games and kept us alive in so many games. And it took us probably three months to really figure out, okay, we can do things.

WILSON: It's interesting, because [the] mindset changed from the end of the third period to overtime [in games], and I'm thinking specifically of Bobby… the mentality changed. It was attack. Go on the attack. If you have a moment and you see the opportunity, don't be afraid to take the puck to the net. And they had a goal scorer in Bobby Ryan, who had such gifted hands, and instead of worrying about, ‘well, if I turn the puck over, I’ve got to be in this specific spot on the ice,’ he went for it, and it paid off.

RYAN: I think Gord nailed it. Like, we just realized, Guy trusts us south of the blue line. Make your plays, do your thing. But as soon as you come north of the blue line and you're defending, you have to fall back on [the system], And that fallback plan allowed us to create in transition all the time.