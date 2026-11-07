Ersson earns another start as Sens host Mammoth

Ottawa and Utah enter Saturday with identical 10-6-1 records

Game Day Preview Wide 19
By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators are finally back at home, and on Saturday night they’ll welcome the Utah Mammoth to town for the first meeting between the two teams this season.

The game also serves as the first meeting in the NHL this season between two teams with 10 or more wins.

“Not just speed, they’ve got a lot of skill in their lineup. You look at the last three teams we've played with Buffalo, Anaheim, and San Jose — if you had to say anything about all those teams, it'd probably be speed and skill,” said Travis Green after an optional morning skate at Canadian Tire Centre. 

“And another team that's been built, you know, they're kind of growing into their time, got a very good team. They're one of the teams that you talk about that could be a threat in the West, and we're going to have to be on top of our game if we want to win.”

Shane Pinto wasn’t aware that Saturday’s game would serve as the 300th of his career, but called it a “cool accomplishment” when he was told after morning skate.

“Five or six years, a couple ups and downs, obviously, but yeah, it’s been great to play for the Sens for all those six years,” said Pinto.

“You could ask any of the guys, they probably never would have thought they’d have played in the NHL for even just 10 games. So just to get to that accomplishment is obviously really cool, and a lot of credit goes to my family and the people who supported me, it’s obviously not a one man show.”

Ottawa will turn to Sam Ersson in goal once again, confirmed Green, with Linus Ullmark back practicing with the team but still working towards a full recovery from a lower-body injury.

The Sens face the Mammoth as Pinto skates in his 300th game. Jackson Starr has more.

Loose Pucks

With an assist on Thursday night in Buffalo, Tim Stützle recorded his 22nd point in his 17th game of the 2026-27 regular season. Stützle is on the verge of becoming only the seventh player in franchise history – and first since 2007-08 – to record 25 points in fewer than 20 games to start a season.

Philip Tomasino has recorded a point in each of his first three games as a member of the Ottawa Senators. Tomasino is one of 13 players in franchise history to pick up a point in each of his first three games with the club. Dylan Cozens is the last Senators player to collect a point in each of his first four games with the team (March 8 – 13, 2025).

The Faceoff

Saturday’s matchup between Ottawa (10-6-1) and Utah (10-6-1) will mark the first time in the 2026-27 NHL regular season that two clubs with 10 or more wins are facing each other.

Since coming in midway through Ottawa’s 6-5 overtime loss against Los Angeles on October 21, Saturday’s starter Samuel Ersson has posted a 2-0-1 record and stopped 66 of 70 shots faced. He’s produced a .943 save percentage and 1.59 GAA over that span.

Watch and Listen

Watch: Sportsnet One, TVAS-D

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

On Saturday night as the Senators take on the Utah Mammoth, the organization is celebrating Alumni Night at Canadian Tire Centre, welcoming back Craig Anderson, Mike Fisher, Dean McAmmond, Peter Schaefer, and many more former Sens. You can purchase your tickets here: https://ottsens.com/48I10S0

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

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