Tomasino knows the work doesn't stop with early offensive success

Although Philip Tomasino has scored a point in each of his first four games as a Senator, he knows there is a lot more that goes into playing hockey — and staying up in the NHL.

Still, it was cool for the 25-year-old to find out that with an assist on Fabian Zetterlund’s power play marker of Saturday’s win over the Utah Mammoth that he became just the seventh player in Sens franchise history to start his career with a point streak of four games or longer.

“Yeah, it’s awesome. I mean, again, I try not to put too much emphasis on that. I think there’s a lot more stuff that goes into the game than just getting points,” said Tomasino on Monday after practice.

“But I feel like we’ve been playing well. I think last game was maybe a little bit of a one-off for our group, but it’s awesome to be a part of that. And whether I’ve gotten zero points or four points, I think I’m just grateful to be here, and excited to keep this going.”

Tomasino had found almost-instant chemistry on the second line with Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto. Although his assist on Saturday was on the man advantage, his first three points came at even strength.

“I think getting a chance to play with two guys like Drake and Pints, obviously two really skilled guys. So for me, just kind of try and do a little bit of everything, whether it's getting it to the net or making some plays, I feel like they're meshing pretty well,” said Tomasino.

“Just day by day, game by game, just kind of whatever opportunity presents itself, I feel like. Just take what's there. So I feel like it's worked pretty well so far.”

Tomasino said that he also credits his alignment with Travis Green’s system as to why he’s been able to find success on the scoresheet so far and help contribute to wins, with the team 3-1-0 in his four games.

“I think it's been great, I mean, I think just the pace he wants us to play with. I've said that too, I think my game when I'm at my best is I'm playing with that pace. So it's been fun, man,” said Tomasino.

“I feel like we don't really give teams a lot of a lot of time and space, and it obviously leads to us getting the puck back a lot. So it's been fun. Obviously, it requires a lot of skating and for you to be on your toes. But I feel like when we're all doing it, it's fun to play that way for sure.”

He’s also enjoyed pushing himself and pushing the pace in practice, like on Monday, when Green let the team battle through some 2-on-2 full-ice mini games.

“I think everywhere is obviously a little bit different than each other, but I think just the competitiveness,” said Tomasino about what makes those practices a little bit different than other places he’s played.

“I think you kind of saw it today. I think that's awesome. I think it pushes everyone to be better, and it was awesome. I mean, the boys were having fun out there for sure.”

Travis Green has challenged Tomasino since his recall to the NHL. During line rushes, Tomasino skated on the fourth line with Stephen Halliday, Sammy Blais, and Hayden Hodgson (the latter two rotating through a spot on the wing).

“He's played all right. He's done a good job. I think there's still a better game in Tommer's game in certain areas. I don't sit there and say, ‘He's got four points in four games, he’s, you know, this finished product’. It's not just about points, it's about certain parts of the arena that you have to be well in and play well,” said Green.

“And I still think there's room for improvement in his game. He's shown glimpses of being able to play the way we want, and it's going to be up to him to, you know, not only not take your foot off the gas, but continue to improve your play. But he's done some good things.”

Tomasino has been here before. He’s played over 200 NHL games and has scored at a pace of 0.45 points per game. But he’s only been able to play more than 50 games once — during his rookie season in Nashville in 2021–22.

As a 20-year rookie, he bounced around the Predators’ lineup. But coincidentally, his most common linemate was Nick Cousins, who he’s been reunited with in Ottawa. He’s also played with Dylan Cozens and Jordan Spence, with Team Canada at the 2021 World Junior Championships.

“It’s been exciting. It’s exciting to be a part of this group, and it’s going to be fun to keep going here,” said Tomasino, who said that his confidence level has remained high as he’s tried earn a full-time role in the league.

“I don't feel like I've ever really lost my confidence. I mean, I've always believed in myself. I feel like I know what I’m capable of, and obviously you're going to have ups and downs, whether it's in your career, or year-by-year, or even game-by-game.

“I feel like that's part of it, right? So for me, I feel like just trying to stay even keel. But I don't think I've ever not believed in myself, whether I'm playing in Belleville or I'm playing here, I feel like the confidence has always been the same for me.”

As the Senators' forward group returns to full health, Tomasino will have to continue proving he belongs in the lineup. Ridly Greig practiced with the team Monday and is expected to return Tuesday against Washington.

“He's given us some spurts in games where we've needed it, and he's been a nice surprise,” said Green.

“But this is a small sample size, and it's going to be on up to him to prove that he can still stay in the league and play in the league and play on our team as guys come back from injuries.”