Three Senators players at US team orientation camp

Not one, not two, but three Senators players will take part in the US Olympic team's summer orientation camp in preparation for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

USA Hockey announced earlier today the list of 44 players who will participate in the two-day event, which will take place at the end of August in Plymouth, Michigan.

Jake Sanderson and Brady Tkachuk will be there, of course. Both were already part of the US team that participated in the 2025 4 Nations Faceoff. The two young leaders actually scored both goals for their team in the final, which was played on February 20 at TD Garden in Boston.

Tkachuk already has his ticket to Milan. Earlier this summer, he was one of the first six players selected by team management.

Shane Pinto, who was not part of the 4 Nations Faceoff group, will now have a chance to prove himself. He is one of 24 forwards who were invited to Plymouth.

Pinto certainly helped his cause during his most recent appearance at the IIHF World Championship. Last spring, during the tournament held in Denmark and Sweden, the 24-year-old center racked up 10 points in eight games. His contribution helped the United States win its first gold medal in 92 years.

Two other Senators players received invitations to the upcoming Winter Olympics. Tim Stützle is one of the first six players selected by the German national team. Lars Eller has already been selected for the Danish team.

The Senators' head equipment manager, John Forget, and head athletic therapist Dom Nicoletta will be part of the Canadian delegation.