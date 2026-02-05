Sens look for one last win before Olympic break

Ottawa looking to sweep season series against Philadelphia

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

There’s just one date left on the calendar that matters for the Ottawa Senators before a three-week break. A Thursday night visit to Philadelphia spells a chance to close out their pre-Olympic schedule with a win over the Flyers.

“Yeah, obviously a big game,” said Drake Batherson after morning skate on Thursday. “We’ve been playing some good hockey; we’d like to end it off playing well and to get a big win. So we’re excited, and then we’ll enjoy the break after.”

Batherson is riding a four-game point streak — all assists — playing alongside Claude Giroux and Tim Stützle, the latter of whom has scored in four straight games. “I think we just all read the game pretty well, and [we’ve been] finding each other,” said Stützle, who thinks the line can do even more.

“So for us it’s getting more to the net. Obviously, all of us like having the puck but at all times, we have to have a guy in front, doesn’t matter who it is. We’re all good on the outside but we’ve got to find a way to create more. I feel like the last games we’ve had so many chances that we could have scored more, but at the end of the day, we’ve been winning. Other than last game, obviously, I feel like we deserved better, but at the end [of the day], we’ve got to mature and at least get a point in those games.”

Stützle has also picked up a point in six straight games, recording five goals and five assists over that span. “Yeah, I feel pretty good, but obviously the team has been playing great as well, so that helps a lot,” said Stützle.

“For our line, we’ve got to get some greasy goals as well. We’ve been getting looks, so pucks will keep going in hopefully, and we’ve just got to keep grinding and keep doing our job in the D-zone as well.”

“I think probably the biggest thing is his consistency,” said Batherson about Stützle. “Every night, he’s a driving factor for us, he’s leading the way. So it’s easy to follow a guy like that when you see him going all out every single and bringing it. He creates so much for our team, obviously playing [penalty kill], he’s doing it all, so we’re happy to have him.”

Jackson Starr sets up the Senators final game before the Olympic break.

The Faceoff

Travis Green said Thursday that Linus Ullmark will start against the Flyers. Ullmark has a record of 8-2-2 in 12 games with a goals-against average of 2.56 and a save percentage of .915 versus the Flyers in his career.

The Senators will look to complete the season sweep of the Flyers on Thursday night after a 2-1 win at home in October and a 3-2 overtime win on the road in November. They’ve done so in just one other season (2006–07).

The Senators are 7-3-2 over their past 12 games dating back to a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 13. The 16 points over this span (.667 points percentage) marks Ottawa’s second-best 12-game stretch of the 2025-26 season – eclipsed only by a stretch at the beginning of the season.

Loose Pucks

Stützle’s four-game goal scoring streak matches his career-high for longest streak with a goal. Stützle also scored in four straight games earlier this season, from Dec. 20–27. Stützle is one of only seven NHL players with multiple four-game goal scoring streaks in the 2025-26 season.

Stützle and Brady Tkachuk have both enjoyed success against the Flyers in their careers. Stützle has scored 10 goals and eight assists across 14 career games, while Tkachuk has scored 10 goals and nine assists across 16 career games.

