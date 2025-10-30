Sens host annual Halloween game

Halloween twists abound when Sens welcome Flames

OCT 30 - Halloween game vs CGY_1920x1080

The Ottawa Senators will host their annual Halloween game presented by M&Ms on Thursday night. The first 5,000 fans through the doors will receive a Mini Halloween Bucket.

Fans are encouraged to come in costume for a chance to win prizes in the team’s costume contest. A link to enter will be available in the pre-game email and displayed on screens throughout Canadian Tire Centre.

Spartacat will also host trick-or-treating before the game at the top of Gate 1 from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Puck drop won’t just mean exciting hockey to watch. There will be a variety of in-game activities for fans to participate in with Halloween twists throughout the evening.

Grab your costumes, your spirit, and your team cheer for Thursday’s game — and grab your tickets, too!

