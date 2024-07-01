Sens set to host reigning cup champs in home opener

The Ottawa Senators announced today their home opener against the Florida Panthers on October 10, 2024.

Sens home opener
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators kick off their home opener with a bang, as the reigning Stanley Cup champions the Florida Panthers come to town on October 10, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

This will be the second time the Senators host the Panthers in their home opener. The first instance dates back to January 21, of the 2012-13 season, which resulted in a 4-0 victory for Ottawa.

The match will see Sens’ captain Brady Tkachuk face off against his brother, Matthew Tkachuk, in what is sure to be a lively game. If history is any indication, fans can expect an exciting and heated match.

Last year’s home game on November 27 saw the two teams receive a combined 167 penalty minutes, including 12 individual 10-minute misconducts.

Dating back to the 2022-23 season, the Senators’ game against Florida on April 6 saw the two teams combine for a total of 166 penalty minutes. With a history like this, Sens fans can look forward to a spirited home opener against the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

All-time, the Senators have a franchise record of 57-47-3-6 against the Panthers.

The home opener game will be the first match-up of the season between the Senators and Panthers, with the full season schedule set to be released tomorrow.

