Sens set to host reigning cup champs in home opener

The Ottawa Senators kick off their home opener with a bang, as the reigning Stanley Cup champions the Florida Panthers come to town on October 10, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

This will be the second time the Senators host the Panthers in their home opener. The first instance dates back to January 21, of the 2012-13 season, which resulted in a 4-0 victory for Ottawa.

The match will see Sens’ captain Brady Tkachuk face off against his brother, Matthew Tkachuk, in what is sure to be a lively game. If history is any indication, fans can expect an exciting and heated match.

Last year’s home game on November 27 saw the two teams receive a combined 167 penalty minutes, including 12 individual 10-minute misconducts.

Dating back to the 2022-23 season, the Senators’ game against Florida on April 6 saw the two teams combine for a total of 166 penalty minutes. With a history like this, Sens fans can look forward to a spirited home opener against the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

All-time, the Senators have a franchise record of 57-47-3-6 against the Panthers.

The home opener game will be the first match-up of the season between the Senators and Panthers, with the full season schedule set to be released tomorrow.