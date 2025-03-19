Senators Unable to Find Seventh Straight Win

The Ottawa Senators were unable to complete the comeback as they fell to the Montreal Canadiens by a score of 6-3. Michael Amadio and Drake Batherson both scored for the Senators alongside Travis Hamonic who also recorded an assist for a two-point night.

The Canadiens opened the scoring at 2:07 into the first, when Christian Dvorak scored his eighth goal of the season to give Montreal an early 1-0 lead.

With 3:18 to play after a quiet middle of the period, Drake Batherson buried his 19th goal of the season past Sam Montembeault to tie the game 1-1. Picking up the lone assist on Batherson’s goal was Dylan Cozens.