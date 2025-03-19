Senators Unable to Find Seventh Straight Win
The Ottawa Senators were unable to complete the comeback as they fell to the Montreal Canadiens by a score of 6-3.
The Ottawa Senators were unable to complete the comeback as they fell to the Montreal Canadiens by a score of 6-3. Michael Amadio and Drake Batherson both scored for the Senators alongside Travis Hamonic who also recorded an assist for a two-point night.
The Canadiens opened the scoring at 2:07 into the first, when Christian Dvorak scored his eighth goal of the season to give Montreal an early 1-0 lead.
With 3:18 to play after a quiet middle of the period, Drake Batherson buried his 19th goal of the season past Sam Montembeault to tie the game 1-1. Picking up the lone assist on Batherson’s goal was Dylan Cozens.
Thanks to the late goal by Drake Batherson, the Senators headed into the first intermission tied 1-1. Additionally, the Senators led the way in shots (11-9) and face-off percentage (60%) after the first 20 minutes of play.
Opening the second period scoring was Ottawa as Michael Amadio continued his hot play with his 10th goal of the season. The goal, which came at 12:38 into the period, gave the Senators their first lead of the game at 2-1. Picking up assists on the goal were Travis Hamonic and Claude Giroux.
The rest of the second period remained scoreless, including a big penalty kill by the Senators. After 40 minutes of play, the Sens held a 2-1 lead over the Canadiens and continued to lead the way in shots (20-17) and face-off percentage (64.3%).
At 3:38 into the third, Lane Hutson scored his fifth goal of the season to tie the game at 2-2.
Restoring the Senators’ lead at 6:13 into the third was Travis Hamonic who ripped a slap shot past Sam Montembeault for his first goal of the season. Giving the Sens a 3-2 lead, the goal marked Hamonic’s second point of the night and came assisted by David Perron and Tyler Kleven.
At 10:22 in the third period, Josh Anderson scored his 11th goal of the season to tie the game back up at 3-3.
With 4:37 left in regulation, Nick Suzuki scored his 21st goal of the season on the power play to give the Canadiens a 4-3 lead.
With just over two minutes left to play, the Senators pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker as they looked to tie the game. The Canadiens found the back of the empty net with 1:44 remaining in regulation as Josh Anderson scored his second of the game.
The Senators continued to play with the empty net down by two, but Brendan Gallagher scored his 16th goal of the season to secure the Canadiens’ win by a score of 6-3.
The Senators will return to play at home on Thursday when they host the Colorado Avalanche for the second of two meetings between the teams this season.
