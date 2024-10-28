Senators unable to end Avalanche's winning streak

The Ottawa Senators made a late push for a comeback win against the Colorado Avalanche but fell just short as the Avalanche won by a score of 5-4. Thomas Chabot (two assists), Nick Cousins (one goal, one assist) and Claude Giroux (two goals) all had two point nights for the Senators, while goaltender Anton Forsberg made several impressive saves to help keep his team in the game.

It was an even start to the game as both teams had their share of chances while both goaltenders stood strong. Scoring in the game opened with 4:32 remaining in the first as Nathan Mackinnon scored to make it 1-0 for the Avalanche. There was contact between goaltender Anton Forsberg and Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen, and Ottawa’s coaching staff were quick to challenge the goal for goaltender interference. It was the right move, as the call on the ice was overturned and the goal was disallowed, keeping the game tied at 0-0.

A delayed penalty against the Senators in the dying seconds of the first period gave the Avalanche a late opportunity that they took advantage of. Nikolai Kovalenko scored his first NHL goal to give Colorado a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

An equipment malfunction with Forsberg’s skate saw the goaltender leave the game not once, but twice in the second period. Both times he came into the game in relief of his counterpart, goaltender Linus Ullmark made impressive saves to keep the Avalanche’s lead at one.

Forsberg had his own share of impressive saves, doing his part to keep Ottawa in the game. The Senators made a strong push to tie the game but were met with poor luck on back to back attempts. Defenceman Thomas Chabot hit the post on one shot while goaltender Justus Annunen made a highlight reel save on forward Tim Stützle in another try.

With just 17 seconds left in the second period, the Avalanche doubled their lead to 2-0 with a goal from defenceman Josh Manson, as the Senators headed into the second intermission down two.

The Senators broke Annunen’s shutout near the halfway point of the third period as forward Brady Tkachuk scored his fourth of the year to make things 2-1. Assists on the goal were awarded to defenceman Tyler Kleven and forward Nick Cousins, the latter of whom was playing in his 600th career NHL game.

Less than two minutes later, it was a tie game. Nick Cousins scored his first as an Ottawa Senator following a strong shift by Tim Stützle, whose rebound was picked up by Cousins to end up in the back of the net. Stützle and Thomas Chabot each received assists on the tying goal.

The Avalanche were quick to respond two minutes later, as a pass through the goal crease saw Logan O’Connor score his first of the season to help Colorado regain the lead at 3-2 with just over six minutes remaining in the game. A series of strong saves by Anton Forsberg kept the Avalanche at bay for a moment, but Ross Colton scored 1:32 after O’Connor’s goal to double the Avalanche’s lead to 4-2.

Down but not out, the Senators got back within one from a one timer by forward Claude Giroux with over three minutes remaining in the game. Drake Batherson and Thomas Chabot received an assist each on Giroux’s fourth goal of the year.

With 1:15 left, Nathan Mackinnon scored into the empty net to secure Colorado’s victory as his goal put them up 5-3.

Claude Giroux scored his second of the game with just 8.4 seconds remaining in the game to get back within one while Josh Norris and Jake Sanderson received assists on the goal. It was too little too late for the Senators, however, as they were unable to find the equalizer in the dying seconds of the game and fell by a final score of 5-4.

The Senators will return to the ice at home on Tuesday, as they take on the St. Louis Blues. Puck drop for Tuesday’s game is set for 7:00 p.m. and fans can purchase tickets HERE.

Postgame availabilities: