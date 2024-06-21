Senators sign forward Jamieson Rees to one-year, two-way contract extension

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senatorspresident of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has signed forward Jamieson Rees to a one-year, two-way contract extension. The contract carries a value of $775,000 in the National Hockey League and $85,000 in the American Hockey League.

A native of Hamilton, Ont., Rees, 23, appeared in 51 games during his fourth professional season in 2023-24 while splitting playing time between the AHL’s Springfield Falcons, the Charlotte Checkers and the Belleville Senators registering eight points (eight assists) and 20 penalty minutes.

“Jamieson is a hard-working player with a proven track record of success,” said Staios. “He’s gritty, is capable of playing all forward positions, and someone we think will benefit from greater opportunity.”

Orginally selected as the second of two Carolina Hurricanes’ second-round picks (44th overall)in 2019, Rees spent his first three professional seasons with Carolina’s then AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, and helped Chicago capture the 2022 Calder Cup. In 206 career AHL games with Chicago, Springfield, Charlotte and Belleville, he has recorded 88 points (29 goals, 59 assists) and 194 penalty minutes.

