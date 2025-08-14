"Everything Just Fell Into Place" A Full Circle Moment for Emma Lamontagne

By Jackson Starr
On-Air Host and Producer

It was a dream come true for Emma Lamontagne.

When the artist got the opportunity to film her latest music video on the Canadian Tire Centre ice, it was a special moment. The conversation though, on what jersey to wear for the video, arose prior to filming.

“We were debating whether we go numberless or with an actual player,” she said via phone call. “We ended up going with the German player because of my heritage there.”

As a half German, she went with number 18 on her back.

The Kingston born singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer is now on the cusp of releasing a new EP, including “Cut the Brakes”, of which the music video was filmed at CTC. Choosing to tie her Sens fandom with her roots and upbringing is something which crafts her identity when it comes to making music.

“I don’t watch music documentaries to motivate me in my career, I watch sports documentaries,” Lamontagne said. “For me it's the mindset…just watching how the brain is constantly in preparation and strategic modes, problem solving, trying to balance pushing yourself but also monitoring that you're not injuring yourself. The constant battles of how you have to be a spokesperson for an organization and your sport, but then also you’re a human being off the ice. I’ve always been drawn to how athletes work.”

Having played competitive badminton, swimming and basketball growing up, Lamontagne also draws motivation from her parents.

“(They) were really good at encouraging self-led activities and learning with me and my brother," she said. “Both of us are very independent people. It's really just been me finding a purpose that makes me want to tap into that energy that I have always had and music is a big part of that.”

She also mentioned the reward and validation that comes from the music she creates.

“There's no feeling that compares to when I finish a song and I look up at an audience and they have tears in their eyes, and I know that I had an impact and I unlocked an emotion that I maybe didn’t allow them to feel before. To see people be totally involved in a moment and we can let all of our differences slip away and we can just all be in one moment.”

Those moments are similar to the ones Lamontagne experienced when she moved to Ottawa in 2013, and found Sens hockey, coming to games with her dad because she had never lived in a city with an NHL team. She immediately fell in love with the game, the fans and the energy.

“It's not a team that was given to me by my family, it was really like ‘no I am an Ottawa Senators fan,” she said. “The atmosphere that the fans have. It made me feel like I was a part of something. The closest that I’ve ever come to what music does for me is sports and the Ottawa Senators specifically. What other team in the league gets eliminated from the playoffs and receives a 20 minute standing ovation. That’s the energy we have in this city for this team. It felt so natural to want to cheer on these guys.”

She particularly fell in love when the opportunity arose to sit in the front row right next to the Sens bench for a game.

“I got to sit there and just watch all the strategic playmaking, for me that's when it really piqued my interest just how the sport works.” Lamontagne said. “I figure out how something works and then fall in love with it. Having that so early on, getting to see up close, all the whiteboards, all the deliberation at the commercials, it absolutely changed my life.”

Those moments and emotions all came together, and were all present when filming the music video at CTC.

“Its so hard to describe,” she said of the moment she stepped on the ice. “They asked me if I wanted to test the ice so I walked out, and it was like everything just fell into place. All this hard work that I’ve put into my career, all the obstacles that I faced. I just stood in the middle of the ice at the faceoff dot and I couldn’t believe it. It was a full circle moment to see where I sat before in the 300 levels and to just feel like now I know that I can make it. I have an organization like this that’s believing in me, I’ve got the fans who believe in me. I got to do these projects that I never (could’ve) dreamed of. It was mind blowing.”

Along with the special moment, some laughs were also shared amongst Lamontagne and all who were involved.

“The team was laughing, Spartacat joined us at one point and that was so hilarious…it was so much fun. There was no pressure on us to do anything more than just capture a good time and a good feeling in that moment.”

The experience on the ice was also unique and different when it comes to crafting a music video as well.

“I honestly barely know how to skate,” Lamontagne said. “I kept my shoes on, it wasn’t as slippery as I expected but there were some moments where we all struggled to keep our composure. What made it the best experience was that everyone was laughing.”

Looking ahead, Lamontagne continues to grow her brand and her music. With the launch of the EP, a tour is being planned for eastern Ontario and the Maritimes, before possibly heading out west. All while maintaining her Sens fandom.

“Its really just building out from here and seeing where people want to come to a live show and bringing Ottawa with me on the road…It was all thanks to the organization seeing potential in my project and the song, and wanting to be a part of the creative community in Ottawa.”

Click this link to watch the music video: https://youtu.be/xzb0FwBLTes

