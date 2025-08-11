Joint statement from the National Capital Commission and Capital Sports Development Inc. 

OTTAWA – The National Capital Commission (NCC) and Capital Sports Development Inc. (CSDI) are pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement of purchase and sale for land parcels totalling approximately 11 acres at LeBreton Flats. This agreement is a key step in bringing a major events centre and arena district, including mixed-use development, to LeBreton Flats.

With the agreement of purchase and sale finalized, both parties can proceed with next steps in the project. These include zoning, design and approvals, as well as decontamination of the land parcels to prepare for construction.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement of purchase and sale with the NCC to take the next step in this process. There are still many more hurdles to clear and we look forward to working with the NCC and other stakeholders to achieve our shared vision of creating an event centre at LeBreton Flats that can be enjoyed by our Ottawa-Gatineau community.”

-Cyril Leeder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ottawa Senators

“The promise of a major events centre will provide a lively and convenient attraction for residents and visitors, inject new energy and excitement into the core of the Nation’s Capital and further catalyze the development of LeBreton Flats. This agreement builds on the two previous real estate transactions completed by the NCC since 2022 on the Building LeBreton project that will see over 2000 new housing units along with new retail and commercial spaces built on the site.”

-Tobi Nussbaum, Chief Executive Officer, National Capital Commission

