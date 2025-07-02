Senators sign five players to two-way contracts and goaltender Jackson Parsons to an entry-level deal 

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced today the club has signed forwards Arthur Kaliyev, Wyatt Bongiovanni, Hayden Hodgson, Olle Lycksell and goaltender Hunter Shepard to two-way contracts. In addition, goaltender Jackson Parsons has signed a three-year, entry-level contract.

Kaliyev, 24, has played in 202 career NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers, tallying 75 points (38 goals, 37 assists). He played 14 games with the Rangers last season, registering three goals and one assist. A second-round draft pick (33rd overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft by Los Angeles, Kaliyev has appeared in 45 career AHL games with the Ontario Reign. He has signed a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season.

Bongiovanni, 25, appeared in 54 games for the Senators’ American Hockey League affiliate in Belleville in 2024-25, and registered 33 points (22 goals, 11 assists), plus 27 penalty minutes in his first full season with the club, after joining the Belleville at the 2024 trade deadline. He has signed a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season.

Hodgson, 29, appeared in 43 games with Belleville in 2024-25, and registered 11 points (five goals, six assists), plus 156 penalty minutes. Hodgson also skated in two NHL games for the Senators last season. He has signed a two-year contract for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons.

Lycksell, 25, appeared in 43 games for the Philadelphia Flyers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, in 2024-25, registering 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) and 14 penalty minutes. He also collected six points (two goals, four assists) in seven games in the 2025 Calder Cup playoffs and was named to the Atlantic Division roster at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic. Lycksell dressed in 19 NHL games for the Flyers in 2024-25 notching five assists. He has signed a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season.

Shepard, 29, appeared in 39 games for the Washington Capitals American Hockey League affiliate, the Hershey Bears, in 2024-25, registering a 23-11-4 record, a 2.80 goals against average, and a .891 save percentage. He was also named to the Atlantic Division roster at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic. He has signed a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season.

Parsons, 20, has appeared in 52 games for the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League, in 2024-25, registering a 37-12-3 record, a 2.24 goals-against average, and a .920 save percentage. The Ottawa native was awarded the title of Goaltender of the Year in both the OHL and the Canadian Hockey League. He also won the Leo Lalonde Trophy as the OHL Overage Player of the Year.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

- end -