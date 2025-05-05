Senators sign defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo to two-year, one-way contract extension

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced the team has signed defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo to a two-year, one-way contract extension. The deal carries a $875,000 AAV through the 2026-2027 season.

A native of Espoo, Finland, Matinpalo, 26, was originally signed to an entry-level contract by the Senators as a European free agent on May 25, 2023. He has spent the last two seasons in the organization, playing 45 games in the NHL and 91 games in the AHL. He started the 2024-25 season with the Belleville Senators, before being recalled to Ottawa on December 29. Matinpalo appeared in 40 regular-season games, before playing in all six of the team's Stanley Cup playoff games.

“Nik took a significant step this season and proved he could be a valuable contributor at the NHL level,” said Staios. “We look forward to his continued growth.”

On the international stage, Matinpalo has recently represented Team Finland at the 2025 Four Nations Faceoff. He is set to do so once again at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden, between May 9 and 25.

