Senators sign Calen Addison and Nikolay Kulemin to PTOs

The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed two players to professional tryouts. The team signed defenceman Calen Addison and forward Nikolay Kulemin each to a PTO for the team’s upcoming 2024 training camp.

Addison, 24, was drafted 53rd overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The defenceman played 72 regular season games last year, split between the Minnesota Wild and the San Jose Sharks. Over those 72 games, Addison totalled 17 points in the form of one goal and 16 assists. In 152 regular season NHL games split between Minnesota and San Jose, the Brandon, Manitoba native has scored six goals and 44 assists for a total of 50 points.

Kulemin, an NHL veteran of 10 seasons, will come to Ottawa having played the past six seasons split between Salavat Yulaev Ufa and Metallurg Magnitogorsk in the KHL. Last season, Kulemin played 46 regular season games with Salavat Yulaev, during which the 38-year-old scored 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points. Kulemin was drafted 44th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. Over the course of 669 NHL games, the Magnitogorsk, Russia native played for the Leafs and the New York Islanders. In that span, Kulemin totalled 274 points by way of 121 goals and 153 assists.