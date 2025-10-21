Senators set to square off with Oilers

Dylan Cozens riding four-game point streak into Tuesday

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators welcome the two-time defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers to Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday evening.

For the Sens, the game spells the third in a four-game homestand. So far, they have split matchups with the Kraken (4-3 win) and the Islanders (5-4 loss).

With the Sens finishing last season with 45 wins and their first playoff berth since 2016–17, expectations around the team were sky-high entering this season — and confidence in the dressing room remains high through a 2-4 start to the season.

“We all felt like last year was a very positive year for the organization, and at times you feel like you’re just going to hit the ground running,” said David Perron after an optional skate on Tuesday morning.

“That’s the goal. You prepare all summer, all camp to do that, and in a way, that kind of hasn’t happened. Every year you have to rebuild your energy, rebuild your identity. The hard part is there’s 31 other teams that reset, you know, they get that reset, they all have that belief or the idea that they can make a push… everyone believes in their room right now, and we have to find a way out of this, kind of funk, for a full 60.”

Perron has been finding his own groove as of late on the ice, with two goals in his last two games, both coming on the power play. The veteran winger has helped contribute to a 25 per cent powerplay clip for the Sens, which ranks tied for seventh in the league.

Jackson Starr sets up you for an all-Canadian matchup in the latest Sens Today.

Loose Pucks

Dylan Cozens is riding a four-game point streak into Tuesday. Overall, since being acquired by the Sens ahead of last year’s trade deadline, the 6-foot-3 centre has scored eight goals and added 13 assists in 27 games.

Linus Ullmark will start his third straight game on Tuesday night. Ullmark has a record of 3-2-1 in his last seven starts against the Oilers, dating back to 2019.

Winger Olle Lycksell was called up before the game after playing two games on the weekend with the Belleville Senators.

Perron, who played two seasons with the Oilers, leads the Senators with 10 goals in his career (in 44 games) against his former team. Claude Giroux ranks first with 25 points (in 24 games).

Shane Pinto – who was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week on Oct. 13 – has once again made his mark in the Senators' record books by scoring another goal on Saturday against the New York Islanders. By doing so, Pinto became the first player in Sens history to score seven goals in the first six games of a regular season.

