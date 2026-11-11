Senators seeking Jr. All-Star representative for 2027 NHL All-Star Weekend

One Ottawa participant will travel to Long Island with a parent or guardian for two days of on-ice activities alongside representatives from other NHL clubs

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By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators are looking for a young hockey player to represent the club at the 2027 NHL All-Star Weekend, which will be hosted by the New York Islanders on Long Island.

The selected Jr. All-Star and one accompanying parent or guardian will travel to New York for two special events at the Northwell Health Ice Center on Feb. 5 and 6, and will also be invited to the All-Star Weekend events, which include the 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Game and 2027 NHL All-Star Skills.

The weekend will begin Friday, Feb. 5, with a Mini All-Star Skills Competition. Participants will take the ice from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., representing their respective NHL clubs in a variety of skills challenges. Each participant will wear the jersey of the team they are representing.

Following the on-ice activities, participants and their families will be invited to a team lunch at Borelli's Restaurant, located near the ice centre.

The festivities will continue Saturday, Feb. 6, with a Mini All-Star Game. Participants will once again take the ice from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., this time competing in a game while representing their NHL clubs. All participants will receive an All-Star jersey to keep as a souvenir from the weekend.

Families will be accommodated at the Long Island Marriott, located less than five minutes from the Northwell Health Ice Center and approximately 20 minutes from UBS Arena.

The Senators will cover the cost of flights and hotel accommodations for the selected Jr. All-Star and one accompanying parent or guardian. Families will be responsible for their own food and beverage expenses, as well as any additional activities outside the scheduled program.

Enter now for a chance to win a trip to the 2027 NHL All-Star Weekend

Enter now for a chance to win a trip to the 2027 NHL All-Star Weekend

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

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