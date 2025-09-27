Senators mix business and bonding as training camp moves to Quebec City

The Senators practiced Saturday afternoon at Vidéotron Centre in anticipation of Sunday’s preseason tilt against New Jersey.

The Sens also used an off-day on Friday to golf and spend time together at the house of defender Thomas Chabot, who hails from nearby Sainte-Marie.

“He made sure all the boys are taken care of,” said Shane Pinto of Chabot. “He gives us all the restaurants, all the spots, so he’s just an awesome host when we’re in his home city, he’s been good.”

“Each year I’ve been in the league I think, you just feel the relationships growing and you know, we’re building a good thing here with the core,” said Pinto, adding that the trip is good for the younger players on the team to get acclimated to the group.

The Senators will get back to game action after a four-day break against the Devils at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The Devils will only take half of their remaining roster to Quebec City, opting to split their squad, with half going to play against Washington at the same time.

The Sens, meanwhile, have less than two weeks remaining of preseason action, with a game against Montreal on Tuesday in Quebec City and road trips to St. Louis (Thursday) and Montreal (Saturday) the final tune-ups.

“The start’s huge,” said Jake Sanderson after practice. “I think in the past that’s kind of an area where we’ve struggled, so I think having a good camp, taking things seriously, and being well conditioned — all things that we are right now — will hopefully help us have a good start.”

Sanderson added that he feels the team is “more prepared” and “more well-conditioned” compared to last season.

Loose Pucks

Travis Green revealed that Linus Ullmark will get the start in goal on Sunday afternoon, adding that the Sens will “try to get him through the whole game.”

Defender Tyler Kleven rejoined the Senators at practice, his first appearance with the main group since he was injured and left last Sunday’s preseason opener against Toronto.

Shane Pinto told reporters that his foursome — consisting of himself, Claude Giroux, Donovan Sebrango, and Leevi Merilainen — won the team’s “competitive” golf game on Friday.