Senators general manager Steve Staios meets the media

Travis Green has spent just shy of a year and a half behind the bench of the Ottawa Senators. The man who hired him, president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios, has liked what he’s seen. ‘Very good,” was the report card given by Staios as he met the media on Monday morning.
“We set out to change a culture and an environment,” added Staios. “He’s held to a high bar of accountability. He’s got a great ability to communicate with his players. He’s open, he’s honest, and he’s firm… he’s started to develop an identity to the team, and a chemistry to the team… I think he’s done a very good job.”
Staios touched on several other topics, including the Senators’ start to the year, the team’s continued response to the absence of their captain Brady Tkachuk, the goaltending situation, offseason trade addition Jordan Spence, contract negotiations for Shane Pinto, and the team’s AHL depth.