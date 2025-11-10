Senators general manager Steve Staios meets the media

On the team’s goaltending situation

Staios gave a nod of confidence to starter Linus Ullmark, who has started the year 6-4-3 with an .866 save percentage and 3.24 goals-against average.

“I believe in Linus, the team believes in Linus,” said Staios. “I think if you look at goaltending around the league, some of the top goaltenders go through stretches where they’re not getting the results that they want.”

Ullmark is beginning the first season of a four-year, $33 million contract extension, and with that, Staios says that the Swede has made the commitment to being “in better shape than he’s ever been in.”

The general manager also said he didn’t want to offer up any excuses for a tough start, but said he thinks luck has played a factor when you look at some of the goals that have gone in, and also that Ullmark’s game is rounding into form.

The netminder has picked up points for the team in four straight starts — which have all gone to overtime — and holds an .883 save percentage and 2.82 goals-against average in those games.

“Over a long period of time, he’s our guy,” said Staios. “We have full faith in him, and we have a pretty good young goaltender in Leevi Meriläinen who continues to develop as well.”