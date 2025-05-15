Ottawa Senators are pleased to announce the hiring of Matt Turek as general manager of the Belleville Senators

Sam Gagner will take on the role of director of player development with the Senators

Turek 1920x1080
By Sens Communications
Ottawa Senators

OTTAWAOttawa Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced a pair of additions to the hockey operations department on Thursday. The hockey club has appointed Matt Turek to the role of general manager with the Belleville Senators. Turek, 52, will also oversee a player personnel role with the organization. Sam Gagner was named the director of player development for the hockey club.

A native of Hamilton, Ont., Turek previously served as general manager with the Ontario Hockey League’s Hamilton/Brantford Bulldogs from 2022 to 2025. Turek joined the Bulldogs during the 2015-16 season as a scout. He moved up in the organization and took on the role of director of player personnel ahead of the 2018-19 season, playing a key role with the 2018 and 2022 OHL championship teams. Turek also served as an OHL scout in the Montreal Canadiens organization.

“Matt has managed a successful Ontario Hockey League team and he has gained a critical management skills and experience at that level,” says Staios. “In addition to his experience, Matt will bring passion and leadership to our organization.”

Gagner 1920x1080

Gagner, 35, just completed a highly successful career as a player. He skated in 1,043 career NHL games, registering 529 points (197 goals, 332 assists) over 17 seasons with Edmonton, Arizona, Philadelphia, Columbus, Vancouver, Detroit and Winnipeg. He was the first-round pick of the Oilers (7th overall) in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.

“Sam had an incredible career as a player and we look forward to launching his next chapter,” says Staios. “A true character individual, Sam has contributed to the success of his organizations, both on and off the ice.”

Gagner completed his professional career in 2024-25 with the Belleville Senators, registering 10 points in 19 games.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Looking Back on the Senators' 2024-25 Milestones

Tim Stützle Headed to World Championships

Senators Serve Smiles on McHappy Day

Zdeno Chara Named to NHL's All Quarter-Century Team

Senators to Participate in 31st Annual McHappy Day

Senators Sign Matinpalo to a Two-Year Extension

Two Senators Headed to World Championships

Travis Green and Steve Staios End of Season Availability

Senators' Postseason Comes to an End

Meet the Hero's Ridge Nominees for the Month of April and May

Preview: Maple Leafs vs Senators, Game Six

Sens Set-up: Game 6 vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Senators Shut Out Maple Leafs to Force Game Six

Preview: Senators at Maple Leafs, Game Five

Senators Take Game Four in Overtime

Preview: Maple Leafs vs Senators, Game Four

Sens Set-up: Game 4 vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Senators Fall 3-2 in Overtime