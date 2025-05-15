Ottawa Senators are pleased to announce the hiring of Matt Turek as general manager of the Belleville Senators

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced a pair of additions to the hockey operations department on Thursday. The hockey club has appointed Matt Turek to the role of general manager with the Belleville Senators. Turek, 52, will also oversee a player personnel role with the organization. Sam Gagner was named the director of player development for the hockey club.

A native of Hamilton, Ont., Turek previously served as general manager with the Ontario Hockey League’s Hamilton/Brantford Bulldogs from 2022 to 2025. Turek joined the Bulldogs during the 2015-16 season as a scout. He moved up in the organization and took on the role of director of player personnel ahead of the 2018-19 season, playing a key role with the 2018 and 2022 OHL championship teams. Turek also served as an OHL scout in the Montreal Canadiens organization.

“Matt has managed a successful Ontario Hockey League team and he has gained a critical management skills and experience at that level,” says Staios. “In addition to his experience, Matt will bring passion and leadership to our organization.”