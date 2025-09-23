Yakemchuk gets big audition with Sanderson as blue-line competition heats up

Jake Sanderson looks to have found a partner on the Sens first pairing for Tuesday night’s preseason tilt in Toronto — a partner that he grew up playing road hockey with in Calgary just a handful of years ago.

Sanderson and 19-year-old top prospect Carter Yakemchuk practiced together on Tuesday morning at the Canadian Tire Centre ahead of the Senators’ second preseason game, tonight at Scotiabank Arena.

Yakemchuk’s older brother Keeling actually played goalie on Sanderson’s minor hockey teams growing up, meaning that the younger Carter would join them sometimes on the streets and outdoor rinks of Calgary.

After a strong preseason with the Sens last fall that included a goal against the Leafs, Yakemchuk was sent back to his hometown Calgary Hitmen for 2024-25.

This year, the seventh overall pick from the 2024 NHL Entry Draft is once again doing everything to try to stick in the NHL — beginning with an audition in Toronto.

Sanderson praised Yakemchuk’s poise after practice on Tuesday morning, calling him “mature.”

Senators head coach Travis Green said after practice that Sanderson “insulates” the rookie Yakemchuk “a little bit,” and that Sanderson can play with anyone.

“I’m excited, he’s a great player. I don’t realize how big he is until I go stand up next to him,” Sanderson says. “He has a lot of potential. I’m excited to play with him tonight.”

“I think [tonight] will be a lot of fun,” Yakemchuk said. “I’m excited to get back into a preseason game.”

Yakemchuk’s understated review of his preseason game in Toronto — on September 22, 2024 — was that it “went pretty well for himself.”

An understated review indeed, given that his goal at the Scotiabank Arena a year ago yesterday wasn’t exactly of the garden variety.