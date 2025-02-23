Senators Fall to Canadiens in Return from Break

The Canadiens were quick to take advantage of a power play of their own, as Patrik Laine scored his 13th goal of the season just four seconds in to restore the Canadiens’ lead with 3:47 to play in the first.

The first period came to a close with the Senators trailing by one at 3-2. Both teams had a power play goal to their name and were tied in shots at 10-10.

Opening the second period scoring were the Canadiens at 5:14, when Josh Anderson scored his ninth goal of the season to extend their lead to 4-2.

With 8:28 to play, Juraj Slafkovsky buried his ninth goal of the season to make it 5-2 halfway through the game.

Following the goal, Anton Forsberg entered the game in relief of Linus Ullmark.

The remainder of the second period was scoreless, and the Senators headed into the final frame trailing 5-2.

Like the second half of the second period, the third period had both teams held scoreless. A late power play push saw the Senators put some pressure on the Canadiens, but it was too little too late as they were unable to spark a comeback.

