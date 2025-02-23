Senators Fall to Canadiens in Return from Break
It was a rocky return from the 4-Nations break as the Ottawa Senators fell to the Montreal Canadiens by a score of 5-2.
It was a rocky return from the 4-Nations break as the Ottawa Senators fell to the Montreal Canadiens by a score of 5-2. Jake Sanderson and Tim Stützle both scored for the Senators, the latter picking up an assist as well.
The Canadiens opened the scoring just 2:28 into the first when Brendan Gallagher picked up a loose puck in the slot to score his 15th goal of the season, unassisted.
Cole Caufield scored his 27th goal of the season exactly two minutes later to double the Canadiens’ lead to 2-0.
A power play opportunity for the Senators saw them convert just 47 seconds in. Returning from 4-Nations, defenceman Jake Sanderson ripped his sixth goal of the season past Sam Montembeault to cut the Canadiens’ lead to 2-1. Drake Batherson and Tim Stützle both received credit for assists on the goal.
With 4:06 to play in the first, Tim Stützle was sprung on a breakaway when he intercepted a Montreal pass. Patience won out as he curled around Montembeault to bury his 18th goal of the season and second point of the night, tying things up at 2-2. The goal, thanks to Stützle’s takeaway, came unassisted.
The Canadiens were quick to take advantage of a power play of their own, as Patrik Laine scored his 13th goal of the season just four seconds in to restore the Canadiens’ lead with 3:47 to play in the first.
The first period came to a close with the Senators trailing by one at 3-2. Both teams had a power play goal to their name and were tied in shots at 10-10.
Opening the second period scoring were the Canadiens at 5:14, when Josh Anderson scored his ninth goal of the season to extend their lead to 4-2.
With 8:28 to play, Juraj Slafkovsky buried his ninth goal of the season to make it 5-2 halfway through the game.
Following the goal, Anton Forsberg entered the game in relief of Linus Ullmark.
The remainder of the second period was scoreless, and the Senators headed into the final frame trailing 5-2.
Like the second half of the second period, the third period had both teams held scoreless. A late power play push saw the Senators put some pressure on the Canadiens, but it was too little too late as they were unable to spark a comeback.
The Senators will return to play at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday, February 26 when they take on the red hot Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets to the game are available for purchase HERE.
Before next week’s game, the Senators are hosting their annual Sens Skills contest tomorrow afternoon, kicking off at 1:00 p.m. ET. Tickets to the event are still available HERE, so grab yours while you can!
Postgame availabilties:
For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.
Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/
Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators
Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators
Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators