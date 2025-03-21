Senators Fall 5-1 to Avalanche

The Ottawa Senators were unable to find the win as they fell to the Colorado Avalanche by a score of 5-1.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator
COL @ OTT | 03.20.25

The Ottawa Senators were unable to find the win as they fell to the Colorado Avalanche by a score of 5-1. Dylan Cozens scored the lone goal for the Senators.

Nathan MacKinnon opened the scoring for the Avalanche at 10:29 into the first period with his 28th goal of the season to make it 1-0.

Just a minute later, the Avalanche doubled their lead to 2-0 when Brock Nelson scored his 21st goal of the season at 11:28 into the opening period.

With 5:37 to play in the first, the Avalanche made it 3-0 on the power play as Cale Makar scored his 26th goal of the season.

The Avalanche made it 4-0 with 2:31 to go in the first period. Scoring the goal was Joel Kiviranta 16th of the season.

Following the opening 20 minutes, the Senators found themselves trailing the Avalanche by a score of 4-0.

Just 1:55 into the second period, the Avalanche made it 5-0 off Brock Nelson’s second goal of the game.

The remainder of the second period saw both teams held scoreless, with Brock Nelson's goal being the lone differentiator. As a result, the Senators headed into the second intermission down 5-0 after 40 minutes.

With 4:01 left to play, the Senators took advantage of a power play opportunity as Dylan Cozens scored his 14th goal of the season to get the Senators on the board. Assists on the goal went to Tim Stützle and Jake Sanderson.

COL@OTT: Cozens scores goal against Scott Wedgewood

The rest of the third period remained scoreless and the Avalanche swept the season series as they won 5-1. The Senators will return to play on the road this Saturday when they take on the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Postgame availabilities:

Tim Stützle speaks with the media following the Senators game against the Avalanche

Brady Tkachuk speaks with the media following the Senators game against the Avalanche

Travis Green speaks with the media following the Senators game against the Avalanche

