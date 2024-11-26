Senators extinguish Flames

The Ottawa Senators got back in the win column on Monday night with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Adam Gaudette, Drake Batherson, and Brady Tkachuk all scored for the Senators, alongside Cole Reinhardt who scored his first career NHL goal.

The Calgary Flames opened the scoring at 14:32 into the first period on the power play, with just two seconds remaining in the penalty. Forward Jonathan Huberdeau scored his seventh goal of the season to put the Flames up 1-0.

Less than a minute later, the Flames nearly doubled their lead to 2-0 got the puck past goaltender Anton Forsberg, but the goal was immediately waved off for goaltender interference. Calgary challenged the call, but the challenge was unsuccessful, and the Senators headed to the power play.

The Senators may not have converted on their power play opportunity, but shortly after the penalty expired, Adam Gaudette buried a one-time shot past goaltender Dustin Wolf for his ninth goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1. Forwards Ridly Greig and Claude Giroux both received assists on Gaudette’s goal.