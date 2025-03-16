Senators down Leafs in Toronto

The third period started with three consecutive shots from the Maple Leafs, but Ullmark turned them all aside. For the majority of the frame the Senators were able to play strong defence and keep he scoring chances to a minimum.

With just 5:09 left in the third period the Leafs found themselves on the power play after a delay of game was called on Artem Zub. The Senators created the best scoring chance in the next two minutes despite being on the penalty kill when Claude Giroux created a breakaway chance, but was turned aside by Stolarz.

With the Toronto net empty and the extra attacker on the ice, Ridly Greig had two chances at the empty net, but couldn’t convert. Finally, he was able to find the back of the empty net, but it was called back for offside.

The Senators played robust defense into the dying seconds when Michael Amadio made a great defensive play on William Nylander that caused a Leaf turnover. Finally, as the Ottawa players made their way up the ice they were able to score on the empty net and put the game out of reach. Greig was the primary assist on the play but it was Amadio who scored his fourth goal in eight games.

With the Senators win the move just four points back of the Lightning and Leafs in the Eastern Division. The Montreal Canadiens are up next for the Senators when they travel to Montreal on Tuesday before heading back to Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday for a battle against Colorado.