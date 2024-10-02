Senators continue dominance over Canadiens

The Ottawa Senators winning streak against the Montreal Canadiens continues, as the team completed the comeback against the Canadiens 4-3 in Montreal.

Senators games against the Canadiens always promise an exciting match, and tonight’s game was no exception. Montreal opened the scoring with just under seven minutes left in the first period off of a shot from Jake Evans, the lone goal of the frame.

In true Ottawa-Montreal fashion, things quickly started to heat up in the first period, as the physicality began to ramp up as a sign of things to come.

The game headed into the intermission with the Senators trailing 1-0, but four minutes into the second period, forward Kirby Dach scored to make it 2-0 in favour of the Canadiens.

Forward Michael Amadio got the Senators back within one with 8:44 left in the second period. The goal came on the powerplay, after Arber Xhekaj was awarded a five-minute major penalty, alongside a 10-minute game misconduct, for a hit on Senators’ forward Tim Stützle. Assists on the goal were awarded to defenceman Carter Yakemchuk and forward Adam Gaudette.