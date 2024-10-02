Senators continue dominance over Canadiens
The Ottawa Senators winning streak against the Montreal Canadiens continues, as the team completed the comeback against the Canadiens 4-3 in Montreal.
Senators games against the Canadiens always promise an exciting match, and tonight’s game was no exception. Montreal opened the scoring with just under seven minutes left in the first period off of a shot from Jake Evans, the lone goal of the frame.
In true Ottawa-Montreal fashion, things quickly started to heat up in the first period, as the physicality began to ramp up as a sign of things to come.
The game headed into the intermission with the Senators trailing 1-0, but four minutes into the second period, forward Kirby Dach scored to make it 2-0 in favour of the Canadiens.
Forward Michael Amadio got the Senators back within one with 8:44 left in the second period. The goal came on the powerplay, after Arber Xhekaj was awarded a five-minute major penalty, alongside a 10-minute game misconduct, for a hit on Senators’ forward Tim Stützle. Assists on the goal were awarded to defenceman Carter Yakemchuk and forward Adam Gaudette.
The Senators used the momentum from Amadio’s goal to continue their offensive push, as the team scored to even things up at 2-2 with 5:58 left in the second period. Forward Adam Gaudette scored, his second point of the game, while the lone assist was awarded to defenceman Thomas Chabot.
Wasting no time, the Senators scored again just 48 seconds later. Forward Ridly Greig scored to give the Senators the lead by a score of 3-2 with 5:10 remaining in the second, while forwards Shane Pinto and Drake Batherson were credited with the assists.
The Canadiens tried to strike back, managing to get one past goaltender Linus Ullmark in the dying seconds of the second period, but the team was too little too late, as the horn sounded before the puck could cross the goal line. The Senators headed into the intermission leading 3-2.
Less than two minutes into the third period, Carter Yakemchuk continued his impressive preseason showing as he scored to make it 4-2 for the Senators. This put him at two points on the night, giving him five points in three preseason NHL games. Drake Batherson was credited with his second assist of the night, with forward Josh Norris receiving the second assist.
The game continued its physical intensity for the remainder of the third period, while the Senators maintained their lead. With 6:04 left in the game, Oliver Kapanen scored for the Montreal Canadiens to bring them back within one, but the team was unable to complete the comeback.
Goaltender Linus Ullmark played his part in maintaining the Senators’ lead, making an incredible glove save with just over a minute left in the period to deny a shot that would have otherwise tied the game. As a result, the Senators left Montreal with another win by a score of 4-3.
The Ottawa Senators return to action on Friday in Detroit as the team takes on the Detroit Red Wings in their final road game of the preseason. Puck drop for the game is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.
