Senators can’t topple the Jets

Ottawa fall short in a tough battle in Winnipeg

Recap12.28

The Senators couldn’t fend off the high-octane offense of the Jets on Saturday night as they fell 4-2 in Winnipeg.

Ottawa opened their first game back from the Christmas break in a strong fashion but ultimately couldn’t hold on to a two-goal lead.

Travis Green speaks with the media following the Senators game against the Jets

The Senators started the road trip with Mads Sogaard between the pipes as both Linus Ullmark and Anton Forsberg were unable to make the start. Sogaard faced 23 shots in the loss while the Senators were able to put 35 shots up against their opponent.

The first shot that found the back of the net came off the stick of Tim Stützle on the powerplay at 10:40 of the first period while the Senators were on the powerplay.

OTT@WPG: Stutzle scores PPG against Connor Hellebuyck

The second Ottawa goal also came on the powerplay, but this time it was Ridly Greig firing a seeing-eye shot that beat Connor Hellebuyck at 4:03 of the second period with Thomas Chabot and Claude Giroux assisting on the goal.

OTT@WPG: Greig scores goal against Connor Hellebuyck

Kyle Connor answered back with the Jets first goal of the game just over eight minutes later and Mark Scheifele scored on a breakaway making it a tie game before the end of the second period. Each goal was the players’ 22nd goal on the season.

Gabriel Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers each scored less than two minutes apart in the third period to give the Jets the lead.

Outside the short period where the Jets scored both their goals the Senators pushed to add another goal outshooting their opponent 17-8. In the final three minutes Ottawa pulled their goalie for the extra skater and generated a couple strong scoring chances but couldn’t solve Hellebuyck for a third time.

The Senators will have a chance to get back in the win column tomorrow when the tackle the Minnesota Wild at 8 pm from the Xcel Energy Cente.

Tim Stützle speaks with the media following the Senators game against the Jets

Thomas Chabot speaks with the media following the Senators game against the Jets

Shane Pinto speaks with the media following the Senators game against the Jets

