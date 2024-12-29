Senators can’t topple the Jets

Kyle Connor answered back with the Jets first goal of the game just over eight minutes later and Mark Scheifele scored on a breakaway making it a tie game before the end of the second period. Each goal was the players’ 22nd goal on the season.

Gabriel Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers each scored less than two minutes apart in the third period to give the Jets the lead.

Outside the short period where the Jets scored both their goals the Senators pushed to add another goal outshooting their opponent 17-8. In the final three minutes Ottawa pulled their goalie for the extra skater and generated a couple strong scoring chances but couldn’t solve Hellebuyck for a third time.

The Senators will have a chance to get back in the win column tomorrow when the tackle the Minnesota Wild at 8 pm from the Xcel Energy Cente.