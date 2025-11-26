Senators roll into Vegas as road trip continues

Sens have found a defensive identity

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The NHL’s footprint these days may stretch all the way into the desert — where the Senators take on the Golden Knights tonight in Vegas — but the game’s oldest truths still carry weight.

Chief among them is the belief that controlling the middle of the ice through the centre position plays a large role in team success. The Senators boast a larger-than-normal contingent of centremen who are equally as strong on both sides of the puck.

“I think the centre position is obviously a strength of ours,” said Green. “Not just with Tim, but with Dylan and Pints, Eller, Hally’s played well, obviously with Rids out, he can also play centre. And Timmy’s game’s just continuing to grow, it’s not just about points with him. He’s got the puck a lot, he makes a lot of plays, but he also plays on both sides of the puck.”

That group has played a large role in strangling opposition chances as of late. The Senators have allowed less than 25 shots for five straight games, and 105 in total during that stretch, the fewest in any five-game stretch in franchise history in the salary cap era.

“It’s huge, obviously, for us, especially on the road,” said Shane Pinto about the team’s centre depth.

“Obviously, we can’t get the matchups we want [with last change on the road], even Hally came in big and stepped up big for us, I know Lars is our fourth centre but we need him to step up on that second line,” said Pinto.

“But it’s a hard league to win in, and you’ve got to have centre depth. And we’re just lucky, obviously [Dylan Cozens] is a big, physical guy and he can obviously score goals. Timmy’s obviously a number one and an unbelievable centre. I just try to chip in defensively and a little bit offensively. So yeah, it’s good depth, and if you want to win in this league, it’s a big part of it. It’s obviously one of our strengths for sure.”

The Senators rank second in shots allowed (24.9) and first in expected goals-against per both MoneyPuck and Natural Stat Trick. If the team spent some time during the first couple of weeks of the season searching for their identity, they seem to have found it: defence first.

Jackson Starr sets up tonights match with the latest following the teams morning practice.

The Faceoff

“We’re playing a good team, first and foremost,” said Green about the matchup on deck.

“It’s no secret that Vegas has been one of those teams, that whenever you play them, you know you have to be on top of your game, and we’re going to have to be tonight. They’re playing well in this building, it’s a loud building, and we’re going to have to be ready to go right from the drop of the puck.”

Linus Ullmark is 2-2-0 in four starts against Vegas, with a .905 save percentage and 2.79 goals-against average. He has won his last two decisions and picked up points for the team in seven of his past eight starts, allowing more than three goals just once during that stretch.

Former Golden Knight David Perron leads all players in career games played (22), in goals (6), in assists (11), in points (17), and in penalty minutes (14) against Vegas.

Loose Pucks

Fabian Zetterlund has scored in consecutive games for the Senators, notching tying goals at San Jose (second period Saturday) and Los Angeles (third period Monday). Prior to this, Zetterlund’s best stretch with Ottawa came when he scored twice in the span of three games at the end of the 2024-25 regular season (Apr. 8 at CBJ and Apr. 13 vs PHI).

This is the 11th time in Zetterlund’s career that he has scored goals in back-to-back games (10x with San Jose and once with Ottawa) and he has never scored a goal in three consecutive games in his NHL career.

The longest stretch of games Ottawa has held its opponents to fewer than 25 shots per game occurred during the 2002-03 season, when the Senators had 12 straight games (March 9 – April 1, 2003) of holding the opposition to 25 shots or fewer.

Brady Tkachuk skated with the team for the second straight practice in a regular jersey. He announced on Wednesday morning through his Wingmen podcast that he will return on Friday, when the Senators travel to his hometown of St. Louis.

Watch and Listen

Watch: TSN5, RDS2

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

