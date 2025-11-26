Help build Toy Mountain at Country Night — and score your Sens cowboy hat!

PURE Country 94 is asking fans to bring a new, unwrapped toy in support of CTV and MOVE 100’s Toy Mountain

FY26_County_Night_Paid_1920x1080_ENG

The Ottawa Senators and PURE Country 94 are celebrating the spirit of giving this holiday season. On Dec. 4, join us for Country Night presented by PURE Country 94, when your Senators take on the New York Rangers at Canadian Tire Centre.

PURE Country 94 is encouraging fans to bring an unwrapped toy to the game in support of CTV and MOVE 100’s Toy Mountain, helping ensure every child in Ottawa wakes up to a gift this Christmas.

And what’s Christmas without a gift exchange? Be one of the first 10,000 fans through the doors and score an exclusive Sens cowboy hat. At the intermissions, country singer Sacha will treat fans to a special performance.

After the game, head to Legacy Bar & Social outside section 120 for the official Country Night After Party! Ottawa Valley act Rainwater Whiskey will be performing until 12 a.m., of course, with the mechanical bull set up for fans to take their shots at.

You can score your tickets to Country Night presented by PURE Country 94 here.

Grab your cowboy boots and come down to watch the Sens take on the Rangers

Grab your cowboy boots and come down to watch the Sens take on the Rangers

20241205 v DET MZ 032
20241205 v DET MZ 062
20241205 v DET MZ 377
20241205 v DET MZ 053
Sparty
Image (2)
/

News Feed

‘Play every shift like it’s my last’: Inside Hodgson’s winding climb to the NHL

Getting closer to the dream, one skate stroke at a time

Clarke breaks tie in 3rd, Kings edge Senators to end 3-game slide

Senators set for rematch with Kings

Stutzle breaks tie in 3rd, Senators edge Sharks

Zetterlund returns to San Jose for first time since deadline deal

Thomson returns to Belleville

The quiet confidence of Drake Batherson

Meet the Hero’s Ridge honourees for October and November

Batherson breaks tie late in 3rd, Senators edge Ducks

Halliday to make debut as Sens begin road trip

Tkachuk practices in non-contact jersey 

Halliday and Thomson head west

Sens prepare for longest road trip of season

Senators acquire defenceman Dennis Gilbert from Philadelphia

Forsberg makes 17 saves, Kings shut out Senators

Jordan Spence set to play former team for first time since draft day trade

Sens reach November’s midpoint without a regulation loss in the month