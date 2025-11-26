Help build Toy Mountain at Country Night — and score your Sens cowboy hat!

The Ottawa Senators and PURE Country 94 are celebrating the spirit of giving this holiday season. On Dec. 4, join us for Country Night presented by PURE Country 94, when your Senators take on the New York Rangers at Canadian Tire Centre.

PURE Country 94 is encouraging fans to bring an unwrapped toy to the game in support of CTV and MOVE 100’s Toy Mountain, helping ensure every child in Ottawa wakes up to a gift this Christmas.

And what’s Christmas without a gift exchange? Be one of the first 10,000 fans through the doors and score an exclusive Sens cowboy hat. At the intermissions, country singer Sacha will treat fans to a special performance.

After the game, head to Legacy Bar & Social outside section 120 for the official Country Night After Party! Ottawa Valley act Rainwater Whiskey will be performing until 12 a.m., of course, with the mechanical bull set up for fans to take their shots at.

You can score your tickets to Country Night presented by PURE Country 94 here.