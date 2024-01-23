Live Blog: Senators at Canadiens

Live Blog: The Senators take on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre

Match up Graphic
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 7 p.m. EST

Where: Bell Centre

For the second time in the last four games, the Senators are set to take on the division rival Montreal Canadiens, this time at their house.

After their thrilling comeback victory over the Flyers on Sunday, the Senators enter this contest riding a three-game point streak, including a win over Montreal in that span. The last three games have shown three very different games with a dominating win over Motnreal, then a hard fought battle against Winnipeg needing overtime and holding one of the leagues best teams to just one goal in regulation, and then a big comeback against the Flyers.

What ties these games all together? Maturity. There seems to be a notably more mature style of play of late and the Sens are being rewarded for it. Led by the veteran presence of Claude Giroux and Vladimir Tarasenko, this Sens group is cycling the puck better and showing patience as exemplified in Tarasenko's game-winner against Philadelphia.

OTT@PHI: Tarasenko scores goal against Samuel Ersson

Montreal comes into this one having lost back-to-back games including to the Senators on Sunday night. That being said, this Canadiens group has found a way to punch above their weight this season, led in large part by their young stars Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield who have combined for 28 goals and 73 points through 46 games. 

The possibility remains open that Tanner Pearson returns to the line-up for Montreal today after last playing Dec. 9 when he suffered an upper body injury. Additionally, Montreal recalled Arber Xhekaj from Laval the other day and he will be expected to suit up tonight. Expect some added physicality in this fierce division rivalry game at Centre Bell as both teams look to make up ground in the heated Atlantic Division.

By the numbers

Last 10

Senators 3-6-1

Canadiens 4-4-2

Leaders

Senators
Canadiens
Goals
Brady Tkachuk (19)
Cole Caufield (16)
Assists
Tim Stützle (33)
Nick Suzuki (26)
Points
Tim Stützle (43)
Nick Suzuki (38)
+/-
Ridly Greig / Vladimir Tarasenko (+15)
Johnathan Kovacevic (+6)
PIM
Brady Tkachuk (95)
Josh Anderson (51)
Power play goals
Brady Tkachuk / Josh Norris (5)
Cole Caufield (7)
Short-handed goals
Parker Kelly (2)
Joel Armia / Sean Monahan (2)
Head-to-head Article

Watch below for the full recap of the Senators victory over the Canadiens last week:

Recap: Canadiens at Senators 1.18.24

