Live Blog: Senators at Canadiens

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 7 p.m. EST

Where: Bell Centre

For the second time in the last four games, the Senators are set to take on the division rival Montreal Canadiens, this time at their house.

After their thrilling comeback victory over the Flyers on Sunday, the Senators enter this contest riding a three-game point streak, including a win over Montreal in that span. The last three games have shown three very different games with a dominating win over Motnreal, then a hard fought battle against Winnipeg needing overtime and holding one of the leagues best teams to just one goal in regulation, and then a big comeback against the Flyers.

What ties these games all together? Maturity. There seems to be a notably more mature style of play of late and the Sens are being rewarded for it. Led by the veteran presence of Claude Giroux and Vladimir Tarasenko, this Sens group is cycling the puck better and showing patience as exemplified in Tarasenko's game-winner against Philadelphia.