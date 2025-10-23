Senators aim to close homestand on high note against Flyers

The 2025–26 Ottawa Senators are a tight-knit group, a quality that’s been especially evident as they adjust to life without their captain — though only on the ice, as Brady Tkachuk has remained a daily presence around the group off of it.

Drake Batherson, who has compiled four points in the team’s last three games since returning from an injury himself, talked about the team supporting Tkachuk through the injury, and vice versa.

“I was driving with him yesterday, and I said, ‘I’ve been in your shoes, I know what it feels like. I think when I was injured, I tried to do the same thing, that’s what you miss the most, just hanging around the guys, being around them at the rink.”

Without Tkachuk, Batherson and Tim Stützle have been playing with Dylan Cozens for the past couple of games, a first line that boasts three potent offensive players.

“They’re two really good players, and it’s awesome to play with them,” said Batherson. “I think anytime each and every one of us has the puck, we know we can make something happen. I think for a line, it always takes a little bit, so the more we play together, the better we’ll be.

Tkachuk met the media on Wednesday to give his first update since he was injured in the team’s home opener against Nashville on Oct. 13.

“I’ve seen through the first couple games now, I’ve seen guys — I wouldn’t say, coming out of their shells — but are demanding more out of themselves and the group,” said Tkachuk on Wednesday about the team’s leadership by committee.

“And once you say something in front of the group, you’re holding yourself to that standard of, I’m saying it, that means I’ve got to do it. And I feel like, let’s just say it went from five guys to 10 guys, over last year to this year… guys are stepping up, demanding more out of themselves and their teammates and holding ourselves to a higher standard.”

The Sens will play their fourth-straight game at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night, when they welcome the the Philadelphia Flyers.