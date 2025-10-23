Senators aim to close homestand on high note against Flyers

Ottawa continues adapting to life without captain Brady Tkachuk on the ice

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The 2025–26 Ottawa Senators are a tight-knit group, a quality that’s been especially evident as they adjust to life without their captain — though only on the ice, as Brady Tkachuk has remained a daily presence around the group off of it.

Drake Batherson, who has compiled four points in the team’s last three games since returning from an injury himself, talked about the team supporting Tkachuk through the injury, and vice versa.

“I was driving with him yesterday, and I said, ‘I’ve been in your shoes, I know what it feels like. I think when I was injured, I tried to do the same thing, that’s what you miss the most, just hanging around the guys, being around them at the rink.”

Without Tkachuk, Batherson and Tim Stützle have been playing with Dylan Cozens for the past couple of games, a first line that boasts three potent offensive players.

“They’re two really good players, and it’s awesome to play with them,” said Batherson. “I think anytime each and every one of us has the puck, we know we can make something happen. I think for a line, it always takes a little bit, so the more we play together, the better we’ll be.

Tkachuk met the media on Wednesday to give his first update since he was injured in the team’s home opener against Nashville on Oct. 13.

“I’ve seen through the first couple games now, I’ve seen guys — I wouldn’t say, coming out of their shells — but are demanding more out of themselves and the group,” said Tkachuk on Wednesday about the team’s leadership by committee.

“And once you say something in front of the group, you’re holding yourself to that standard of, I’m saying it, that means I’ve got to do it. And I feel like, let’s just say it went from five guys to 10 guys, over last year to this year… guys are stepping up, demanding more out of themselves and their teammates and holding ourselves to a higher standard.”

The Sens will play their fourth-straight game at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night, when they welcome the the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Sens get set for the final game of four-game homestand against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Eller speaks dressing room culture; versatility; faceoff prowess

Lars Eller spoke to Sens360 about the different styles of dressing rooms he’s been a part of through his 16-year NHL career. He says that he’s been in loud ones, quiet, ones, and everything in between. The Sens this year, he says, are a good mix.

“There’s no right formula, that a room has to be a certain way to win a cup,” says Eller, who was a key member of the 2018 Washington Capitals win.

“I think the important thing is you have a room where everybody can be themselves and not trying to be someone they’re not. If you have good leadership, everybody feels comfortable being themselves, and that’s when they can reach their full potential, and that’s what it’s about.”

On the ice this year, Eller has played on both special teams and played with a multitude of linemates in the bottom six. That versatility has followed him throughout his career, and he says it’s something he’s very comfortable with.

“I’m comfortable playing in every situation,” says Eller. “As a player, you just want to get out there as much as possible. I’m very confident in how I’m being utilized here. I’m confident that I have a lot to give in that role.”

Through seven games, the Senators still stand first in the league in faceoff percentage, at 61.2 per cent. Eller himself holds a 55.8 per cent clip, a small improvement over the last handful of seasons.

“It’s a game within the game, and I think every centre takes pride in being good at it,” says Eller. “We have very competitive guys, I think everybody takes pride in winning their battle within the game.”

Eller said it’s expected that young players will continue to improve as they gain more experience in the league, pointing out Stützle and Shane Pinto in particular, but there’s still room to grow for players like himself and Claude Giroux.

“I still feel like every year, the experience, recognizing patterns, realizing where your strengths are, it’s something that you have to keep getting back at.”

The Faceoff

The Sens won two of three meetings with the Flyers last season. Tim Stützle had a game-tying and overtime game-winning goal in the final meeting on April 13, and five points total. Batherson had three points, one goal and two assists, in the meetings.

“They’re a good team, they’re well-coached, they work really hard,” said Batherson. “We’ve got to be ready to match their work ethic and play a similar game to last game, I think just come out ready to play and hopefully score that first one and get going from there.”

Giroux was drafted 22nd overall by the Flyers in 2006, and played exactly 1000 games for the franchise. He ranks second in all-time assists (609), points (900), and games played, behind Bobby Clarke in each statistic.

Loose Pucks

After Tuesday’s game against Edmonton – in which he won nine out of 10 faceoffs — Stützle had the best faceoff winning percentage (73.9 per cent) of any NHL forward (Min. 50 faceoffs taken in 2025-26). Giroux ranks second with a 68.6 faceoff winning percentage.

Cozens has scored four goals in the first seven games of the 2025-26 season. It’s the first time in his NHL career that Cozens has started a season with four goals in the first seven games. His previous best was three goals in the first seven games in 2022-23 – the season in which he netted a career-high 31 goals.

Linus Ullmark will make his fourth-straight start. In his career, Ullmark is 6-2-2 against the Flyers. In 10 games, he holds a .912 save percentage and 2.79 goals-against average.

Watch and Listen

Watch (Senators viewing region): TSN5, RDS2

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

Travis Green speaks with the media ahead of the Sens game against PHI.

