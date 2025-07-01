Senators agree to one-year contract with forward Lars Eller for 2025-26 season

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced today the club has signed unrestricted free agent forward Lars Eller to a one-year contract for the 2025-26 NHL season. The contract carries a base salary of $1.25 million for next season with bonuses that could reach a maximum value of $2.25 million.

Eller, 36, appeared in 80 games in the NHL with Pittsburgh and Washington in 2024-25. He scored four goals and added three assists in 17 games with the Penguins. He scored six more goals and added nine more assists in 63 games, after being acquired by the Washington Capitals in November. It was his second stint with Washington, after winning the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018.

The 6-1, 207-pound, native of Rødovre, Denmark, began his NHL career in 2009 with the St. Louis Blues. He has also played with the Montreal Canadiens and the Colorado Avalanche.

In 1,116 career regular-season NHL games, he has scored 188 goals and added 236 assists for 424 points to go along with 635 penalty minutes. He has recorded 15 goals and 35 assists in 112 career playoff games. Internationally, Eller was one of the first six players named to Denmark`s roster ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. He has represented Denmark at the IIHF World Championship on five occasions.

