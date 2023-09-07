News Feed

Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Jake Sanderson to eight-year contract extension

Sens march in the Capital Pride Parade

Senators Community Foundation donates to Ottawa Food Bank

Ottawa Senators sign forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year contract

Welcome to the Tarasenk-show

Ottawa Senators part ways with assistant general manager Trent Mann

Previewing the Prospects Challenge

Senators sign goaltender Kevin Mandolese to a one-year, two-way contract

Senators Agree to Partnership with Hub350

Ottawa Senators acquire two players, two draft picks from Detroit in exchange for Alex DeBrincat

Ottawa Senators agree to terms with forward Zack MacEwen on a three-year contract

Big Mac on board!

Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Travis Hamonic to a two-year contract

Hammer is back!

Free Agency Day One

Got our goalie

Senators sign defensive duo

Senators sign defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to a two-year contract

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed defenceman Jake Sanderson to an eight-year extension

By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

Winter will have to take a back seat because Sanderszn is officially the longest season in Ottawa! The Senators have locked down their young defenceman to an eight-year extension that will keep Sanderson in the nation’s capital through the 2031-32 NHL season with an AAV of $8.05 million.

There was seemingly no learning curve for Sanderson as he burst onto the scene last year during his first NHL season. Establishing himself as a top four defenceman on the Senators, playing a larger role on the blue line than was expected of him coming into the season. His immediate impact landed him on the NHL’s All-Rookie Team.

Sanderson built a reputation during his time at the University of North Dakota as a defenceman with an incredible ability to move the puck with a scoring touch to match. His 41 points in 45 games at UND transitioned pretty seamlessly into four goals and 28 assists for 32 points in 77 games as a rookie in the NHL.

Pierre Dorion continues his trend of locking up this exciting core to compete together for the next half decade or more. With Sanderson on board for the next decade, the Senators now have eight players signed through 2026-27.

Player
Under Contract Until
Jake Sanderson

2031-32

Tim Stützle

2030-31

Josh Norris

2029-30

Brady Tkachuk

2027-28

Thomas Chabot

2027-28

Joonas Korpisalo

2027-28

Drake Batherson

2026-27

Artem Zub

2026-27

With this much talent signed on, there’s seemingly no limit to what the Senators will be able to accomplish in the future. One thing is for sure though, with Sanderson helping to anchor the blue line, the hockey here is going to be a lot of fun to watch!