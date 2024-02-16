Recap: Senators fall to the Ducks

As the second period started the Senators were pressing to tie the game. After a scrum in the corner a loose puck snuck out to Tim Stützle who wired a slap shot from just inside the blueline that got turned to the side with a right pad save from Gibson.

With just under five minutes into the period, Brady Tkachuk made a cross-ice pass to Drake Batherson who broke in alone before crashing into the Anaheim goalie after he made a pad stack save on him.

The Senators tested the shaken up Gibson on the next play when Greig narrowly missed the crossbar immediately off the next faceoff.

Greig was at it again only three minutes later when he corralled the puck in the right corner, walked out in front of the Ducks net and tried to go cross-crease low blocker but was denied.

Late in the period the Senators seemed to find their groove on a shift with Brady Tkachuk, Josh Norris and Drake Batherson. They moved the puck well for the full length of the shift with Gibson turning aside three shots. As the long shift wound down Norris got called for interference sending the Ducks to the power play.

The penalty kill held off the Ducks early and Erik Brännström blocked two shots. The third shot was a one-timer that snuck past both Brännström and Korpisalo.

The Ducks weren’t done and with just over a minute remaining a Mason McTavish shot deflected off Jacob Bernard-Docker past Korpisalo.

To start the third period third-year goaltender Lukas Dostal replaced Gibson who was shaken up in the second period collision.

Less than three minutes into the third Fowler put the puck hard behind the Senators net to Terry who made a nifty move to get by the Ottawa defender and found McTavish for his second goal of the game made it 4-0 Ducks.

The Senators finally mustered some offense when Claude Giroux carried the puck across the Ducks blueline off a turnover, outwaited Ilya Lyubushkin before firing just over Dostal's blocker to cut the lead to 4-1.